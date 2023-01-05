This is the month to pop the bubbly, whether it be on New Year’s Eve or any other time during January. Celebrations seem to abound throughout this month. I thought you would enjoy some Champagne tips and then a few cocktails, so I will devote this article to doing just that.

The nice thing about sparkling wine cocktails is that you can create them quickly, and they are made with simple ingredients. A true Champagne is made in the Champagne region of France, with specific grapes using a traditional production method. The least amount that you can purchase a bottle for is around $40. If that is out of your budget, then substitute a Prosecco for $8 at the lower end and $30 at the higher end. Prosecco is the second most produced sparkling wine. It is made from Italian grapes and is less carbonated since it uses a nontraditional method of production. It also has more residual sugar and a slightly lower acidity.

0
0
0
0
0

Comment Policy

Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.