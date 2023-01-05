This is the month to pop the bubbly, whether it be on New Year’s Eve or any other time during January. Celebrations seem to abound throughout this month. I thought you would enjoy some Champagne tips and then a few cocktails, so I will devote this article to doing just that.
The nice thing about sparkling wine cocktails is that you can create them quickly, and they are made with simple ingredients. A true Champagne is made in the Champagne region of France, with specific grapes using a traditional production method. The least amount that you can purchase a bottle for is around $40. If that is out of your budget, then substitute a Prosecco for $8 at the lower end and $30 at the higher end. Prosecco is the second most produced sparkling wine. It is made from Italian grapes and is less carbonated since it uses a nontraditional method of production. It also has more residual sugar and a slightly lower acidity.
However, if you are making a proper Champagne cocktail then you must use Champagne. Mimosas can be made with a sparkling wine, like Prosecco, mixed with orange juice and Cointreau, so a less costly sparkling wine is appropriate. The juice and the liqueur hide the nuances of the wine. And feel free to make a Bellini with Prosecco peach juice and peach schnapps. When choosing your sparkling wine look for terms that read traditional method or cre’mant. This indicates that the sparkling wine was made in the same manner as Champagne, so its flavor and effervescence will be about the same. The flavor will come from the variety of the grape. Champagne is slightly fruity and Prosecco is very fruity. Sparkling wines are best served at 40 degrees. A higher temperature will result in loss of carbonation, will become flat and will lose its aroma quicker. Open them just before you mix the cocktails. Sparkling wines that say “dry” contain a fair amount of sugar. Here are terms going from driest to sweetest: Brut Nature, Extra Brut, Brut, Extra Dry, Dry, Demi-Sec and Doux. Here are the steps for properly opening a bottle of Champagne:
Remove the foil and loosen the cage keeping your hand on the cork at all times
Point the bottle at a 45-degree angle away from people, pets and objects
Grip the cage and cork and twist the bottle until the cork comes free. Continue to hold the bottle at an angle until the foaming subsides. This prevents the wine from foaming over.
½ cup +3 Tablespoons chilled Champagne (5.5 ounces)
Place the sugar cube in a bowl and add the bitters. Transfer this to a chilled Champagne flute. Add the Champagne and garnish with a lemon twist
Ginger Five Spice Champagne Cocktail
My friend Peggy Logan, who resides in Bend, Ore., shared her Christmas Eve Champagne cocktail with me.
½ cup chopped fresh ginger
Place the above ingredients into a saucepan and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat and simmer for about 15 minutes until it takes on a syrup consistency. Remove from the heat and allow to cool. Strain. Discard the ginger.
¼ teaspoon Five Spice powder
Moisten the rim of the Champagne glass with water and dip it into the five-spice mixture.
1 teaspoon crystalized ginger
3 ounces of Champagne & 1 Tablespoon ginger syrup