Our annual business awards are back this year—with some improvements. We chose a new name and logo that better reflect our community and their involvement in the process of picking the winners: the “Calaveras Gold” Community Choice Awards.
Like always, any business in Calaveras County can be nominated for an award in various categories.
The contest will take place between Feb. 23 and March 22, during which time voters can weigh in online or via mailed-in ballot. Winners will be notified by our sales team between March 23 and April 13. They will receive a Calaveras Gold certificate and sticker and will also be featured in a May brochure spotlighting the best businesses in Calaveras County.
This year, those who fill out at least 75% of their Calaveras Gold ballot will be entered in a raffle for prizes including:
Lunch for 2 at Crazy Eddie’s Panini Grill
A $100 gift certificate for Middleton’s Furniture and Appliances
1 month free membership for up to a family of 4 at Power Up! Fitness Studio
4 Spiral Walking Tour passes at Moaning Caverns
And other gift certificates for local businesses
Votes can be submitted online here or mailed to P.O. Box 1197 San Andreas, CA 95249. Paper ballots will be inserted in the Enterprise for voters to fill out.