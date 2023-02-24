Calaveras Gold Awards

Our annual business awards are back this year—with some improvements. We chose a new name and logo that better reflect our community and their involvement in the process of picking the winners: the “Calaveras Gold” Community Choice Awards.

Like always, any business in Calaveras County can be nominated for an award in various categories.

