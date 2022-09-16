Trove of classic cars nestled in remote foothills

Places like Calaveras County have many gems hidden throughout its mountains and foothills. There is no shortage of exciting treasures from abandoned buildings and pieces of history slowly fading away, just waiting for someone to find them.
The same can be said about the many classic cars hidden around Calaveras County, pieces of automotive history that are just sitting on people's property. Many of these cars are sought after by people wanting to preserve them, while others are viewed as junk and largely forgotten.
Off of Highway 4, between Copperopolis and Angels Camp, exists a piece of property deep in the hills. The Enterprise was not able to contact the property owner but was lucky to receive a tour from his daughter, visiting a place with a view of what is hiding out there. The road to it is long and unpaved, with the property so high up that you can see the other side of the San Joaquin Valley.
The property is packed to the brim with classic cars from the golden age of the American automobile industry. From General Motors, Fords, Mopars, and even a Volkswagen—it is too much to go through in one visit. There were easily between 50 to 100 cars, with some of them being custom hot rods and others that were thought of as nothing more than commuter cars at the time they were abandoned.
Unfortunately, time and nature have taken their toll on many of them, with rust eating that Detroit iron away. On top of all the cars, there is a massive shop full of custom hot rods, a motorcycle, and more. Every engine a car fanatic could ever want was there, from a Ford 428ci engine to the famous Chrysler Hemi.
Every single one of these cars has become a piece of history with its own story. And while some fade away and others are saved, it makes one wonder just what kind of classic cars might be hiding out in our hills.