Isn’t it great when you have friends that share your passion? I happen to have two friends, both males, who also love to cook and bake. We share recipes often, especially if it is something we think is exceptional. Well, the two recipes I will share today are exceptional, and both are from my two male friends. Mike Schmitz, former owner of Murphys Nursery, shared his traditional Fresh Cranberry Bake with me. If you prefer to cook fresh cranberries over the holidays as opposed to opening a can, then you will want to try this creation.
12 oz. package rinsed cranberries
3 cups sugar
½ cup bourbon.
Mix these ingredients in a baking dish, cover and bake at 350 degrees for an hour.
And if you have leftover cranberries and want to put them to good use, make this galette. Dave Arrich, my foodie friend, was kind enough to bring me a portion after Thanksgiving. This Galette will become a regular on my Thanksgiving dessert menu.
Topping
1 cup cooked cranberries or 4 oz dried cranberries reconstituted in water, wine or juice
Filling
8 oz. package softened cream cheese
¼ cup sugar
1 egg yolk (reserve the white to use as an egg wash before baking the Galette)
½ teaspoon vanilla
Cream these ingredients in a bowl and set aside.
Crust (or a store-bought pie crust)
1 ½ cups flour
¼ cup sugar
Dash salt
½ cup cubed and chilled butter
¼ -1/3 cup ICE water
Mix the dry ingredients. Cut in the butter. When the mixture resembles crumbs add the water a little at a time until the dough forms. (a processor is great for this!) Form into a six-inch disc, wrap in plastic and refrigerate for an hour. Then roll the crust out to a twelve-or-fourteen-inch circle. Place on a greased piece of parchment paper. Spread the cream cheese mixture over the crust leaving a two-inch border. Then dollop the cranberries over the cream cheese minimally swirling to cover the cream cheese. Fold the edges over the filling. Brush on the egg white and sprinkle with a little sugar. Bake in a 375-degree oven for thirty-five minutes. Cool in the pan for ten minutes. Then slip the parchment paper on a cooling rack being careful to not break the crust and cool for another twenty minutes. Finally remove the galette from the parchment cooling it on the rack. This keeps the bottom for getting soggy. And now, for my fresh cranberry recipe:
1 blood orange quartered and sliced
½ cup water
Place ingredients into a pan and cook over medium heat stirring until the cranberries just start to burst. Remove from the heat and let cool. Remove the orange slices and refrigerate for at least an hour.
8 oz. vodka
¼ cup fresh lime juice
16 oz. ginger beer
Chill the above ingredients and add them to a pitcher along with the cranberry mixture. Serve over crushed ice. Garnish with an orange slice and a mint leaf.
