When I was a wee one, my family would spend a week during the summer camping at Wrights Lake in California. My father, George Baxter, had a great love of the outdoors. It was so prominent in the ways he taught us about the beauty of nature. The comforts of camping that we have today were not available then. The old green tent that slept the six of us was the first thing to be erected upon our arrival. My siblings and I squealed as we laid our sleeping bags and pillow on the thin canvas floor that separated us from the hard pan earth. The makeshift kitchen was the next area to come to life. My mother would spread the tablecloth across the picnic table, where mounds of snack foods were placed before the corded clothesline was strung from tree to tree. Our job was to gather pieces of wood to use as fuel for the campfire that we anticipated each evening. The Coleman stove was set on a rock hearth, and the lanterns were placed in strategic spots. Once the tasks were completed, it was time to explore.
Our favorite place, believe it or not, was the garbage dump. Now, it is not what you think. No wet trash went there. Magazines, broken fishing poles, tackle etc. were thrown into a large pile. It was so much fun to scrutinize these discarded items. Around dusk we would gather around the lake, being perfectly still and hiding behind the massive cedar and pine trees, hoping to see a deer come to the edge of the water seeking a drink. After dinner my mother would heat a big pot of water on the stove to give my three siblings and me a sponge bath. Then it was the best part of the trip. Sitting around the bonfire, inhaling the aroma of cedar and pine as the fire crackled and popped, its bright orange embers above the stack of burning wood. My father would point out the constellations in the night sky and would tell us stories of his youth as a hoot or two from the wise old owl floated through the air. What I did not like about camping was the fishing, only because my father had me bait my own hook from the bucket of worms he dug up from our garden before we left. The first time I had to stab a worm with the sharp silver hook put me in tears as the yellow innards seeped out onto my hand. Then we had to watch our dad gut and clean the fish, rinse them off and lay them on a bed of grass in his creel. He told us we would be doing this ourselves one day. That was “the straw that broke the camel’s back!” I refused to fish after that. I rarely ate trout as I grew up because it brought back all those memories.
But recently I was awarded a beautiful bag of cleaned trout from my darling little neighbor, Bryce Pease. Now, this kindergartener is becoming quite a fisherman! He was so proud of the string of four fish he caught out of Murphys Creek a few weeks ago. His tiny cheeks were filled with pride as was the grin on his face when he presented the bag to me. When asked by his grandmother, Carol Smollinger, who he would like to share his catch with, he said, “Jenny!” The fuss I made over his gift elevated his happiness. And I could enjoy this fresh caught fish without having worked for it or experienced any trauma.
Trout with Toasted Pecans
4 trout, cleaned
Seafood seasoning
2 Tbsp butter
½ cup pecans
Chopped parsley and lemon wedges
Preheat oven to 450 degrees. Season the trout inside and out with the seafood seasoning. Arrange the trout on a baking pan and bake uncovered for 15 minutes or until the fish flakes when pierced with a fork. While the fish bakes prepare the pecans. Melt the butter in a frying pan and add the nuts cooking until lightly toasted. Place the trout on a platter and top with pecan butter and parsley. Serve with lemon.