Angels Camp Farmers Market
This seasonal market at Utica Park will host its final event of the season on Friday, Sept. 30, from 5 p.m. until dusk. The community will usher in the fall with a pumpkin patch and a live performance from The Fabulous Off Brothers.
This backyard garden and market at 3615 Poag Lane in Vallecito is a hidden gem that can’t be missed. Follow Fast Eddie’s Garden on Facebook for hours and information.
Ending Oct. 25, there are still a few Sundays left to visit this market at Murphys Community Park, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Thursday pickups from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. in San Andreas at the Master Gardener Demo Garden, 891 Mountain Ranch Road, end Oct. 27. Visit calaverasgrown.org for inventory, orders and information.