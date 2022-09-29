Angels Camp Farmers Market

This seasonal market at Utica Park will host its final event of the season on Friday, Sept. 30, from 5 p.m. until dusk. The community will usher in the fall with a pumpkin patch and a live performance from The Fabulous Off Brothers.

