I have lost my faith in GPS. Joaquin and I were joining our granddaughter, Victoria Burnsworth; grandson, Benjamin Campos; and great-granddaughter, Santana Rose Campos, for a getaway weekend in Monterey. As I punched in the address for the Portola Hotel, I was given three options: quick route, 3 hours 17 minutes ; short, 3 hours 18 minutes; and alternate, 3 hours 24 minutes. I chose the quick route. I have never been switched to so many roadways in my driving career! I had forgotten what traveling on a weekend was like with all the traffic and crazy drivers. Some of the scenery was pleasant and some not so pleasant. Why I was headed towards San Francisco and then San Jose was a mystery, but I kept thinking it was ok since I would be there soon. Five hours and 5 minutes later, we pulled into Portola Plaza!
Needless to say, I was not the happiest woman, but once I saw the white water gently kiss the shoreline, I was all better. The sky was a brilliant blue, and the sun was warming. I just wanted to have valet take our car and not have to get in it again until we left. I was all set for a relaxing weekend with our family. First stop was to grab a bite to eat. We had been semi-fasting so we could treat our palate to some great seafood on the coast. Victoria and Benjamin walked to the wharf and came back with deep-fried prawns and clam chowder filled to the brim of the bread bowls. There was a welcoming courtyard outside the hotel that became my favorite place to spend time.
The next morning, we all walked to the wharf again. I was on a hunt to see if all the places I remembered when I worked at Neptune’s Table as a waitress were still in existence. Upon approaching the wharf, I could see there had been many changes. Cerrito’s, the sister restaurant to Neptune’s Table, was no longer the first restaurant one saw as they entered the wharf. It is a gift shop now. Neptune’s Table was defunct and a “For Lease” sign was posted on the outside. I peeked through a tiny opening between the door and the sign as a flood of great memories came rushing into my mind. The seagulls were still flying to the railings that lined the edge of the eatery, and the waterway was filled with small sailing vessels. The open-air fish market next door was also gone, and Mike’s Restaurant, that sat across from my place of employment was now under another name. The number of gift shops had declined, too. In fact, only two places remained the same after 50 years of my absence. I should not have been surprised!
Then it was time to take Santana to the beach. Her first time playing in the sand and feeling the cool waters of the Pacific lap at her toes. And what a treat for me to be part of this event and to see her reaction. Our goal was Lover’s Point, but there were way too many people, so Benjamin kept driving along the coastline until we found a great spot that only had a handful of people on the beach. As I viewed the houses that lined the highway directly across from the ocean, I once again kicked myself for not having purchased a house here back in the 70s for $36,000! We were all hungry for dinner, so it was decided we would eat at the hotel restaurant.
The next morning brought the most delicious stuffed croissants from a bakery in the courtyard and then a trip to the aquarium. Seeing all the people and thriving businesses on Cannery Row was such a drastic change from when I resided in Monterey. Back then it was a not-sought-after area. A skid row in a sense. It contained the 812 cinema, where we brought our pillows and laid on the carpet to watch the films; the Steinbeck theater; a pizza place called The Warehouse; and Whimpy’s Hamburger joint. I remember seeing flyers and old newspapers blown around by the wind on the sidewalks of the empty street. Santana was not happy about seeing all the sights the exhibition had to offer at the aquarium, in fact she was scared as she held on tightly to her daddy’s head and covered his eyes with her tiny 2-year-old hands. In a few years we will make the trip again when she will be more enthused.
I spent the remainder of the afternoon sitting in the courtyard drinking iced tea, reading my novel and people watching. As we prepared to leave the next morning, I told Joaquin that we were not taking the quick way home.
Monterey Bay-inspired shrimp bisque
1 lb. shrimp with shells deveined and cut into chunks
2 cups clam juice or chicken stock
1/3 cup leaves of celery diced
1 clove minced garlic
¼ cup diced carrots
Shell the shrimp and place the shells in a pot with the juice or stock and the remaining ingredients. Bring to a boil and reduce the heat cooking for about 5 minutes. Turn the stove off and cover the pot. Let sit until the ingredients have cooled and then strain, saving the liquid and discarding the rest.
Melt 2 Tbsp. butter in a pan. Add 2 Tbsp. flour sprinkled over the top. Stir the flour into the butter and cook for 3 to 5 minutes over medium low heat making a roux. Gradually add the cooled stock stirring to incorporate the ingredients. Add the chunked shrimp and cook until the shrimp turn pink, about 2 to 3 minutes. As the mixture thickens add 1 cup cream. Season to taste with sea salt and pepper. Serves 2-4.
