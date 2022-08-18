Shrimp Bisque

Try this shrimp bisque recipe for an at-home taste of the sea.

I have lost my faith in GPS. Joaquin and I were joining our granddaughter, Victoria Burnsworth; grandson, Benjamin Campos; and great-granddaughter, Santana Rose Campos, for a getaway weekend in Monterey. As I punched in the address for the Portola Hotel, I was given three options: quick route, 3 hours 17 minutes ; short, 3 hours 18 minutes; and alternate, 3 hours 24 minutes. I chose the quick route. I have never been switched to so many roadways in my driving career! I had forgotten what traveling on a weekend was like with all the traffic and crazy drivers. Some of the scenery was pleasant and some not so pleasant. Why I was headed towards San Francisco and then San Jose was a mystery, but I kept thinking it was ok since I would be there soon. Five hours and 5 minutes later, we pulled into Portola Plaza!

Needless to say, I was not the happiest woman, but once I saw the white water gently kiss the shoreline, I was all better. The sky was a brilliant blue, and the sun was warming. I just wanted to have valet take our car and not have to get in it again until we left. I was all set for a relaxing weekend with our family. First stop was to grab a bite to eat. We had been semi-fasting so we could treat our palate to some great seafood on the coast. Victoria and Benjamin walked to the wharf and came back with deep-fried prawns and clam chowder filled to the brim of the bread bowls. There was a welcoming courtyard outside the hotel that became my favorite place to spend time.

