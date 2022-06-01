I hear the whirling engine of my neighbor’s lawn mower as he guides it back and forth, making neat smooth paths of fresh-cut grass. As I open my eyes, I see the massive oak tree in the yard next door with green shoots sprouting from the bare limbs. The color of orange spreads itself on the hill behind my house, the poppies in full bloom this time of year. The aroma of daffodils, gladiolas, and lavender creep through the open window of my bedroom. I then realize spring has arrived. As I lay there the first thoughts that enter my mind are those of what foods will be prevalent this season. Apricots, one of my favorite fruits, asparagus, one of my favorite vegetables, blueberries, cherries, fava beans, green garlic, spring peas, potatoes, rhubarb, and strawberries. The fresh herbs of fennel, sorrel and stinging nettles will not only accent my cooking but will grace my vases with their presence mixed among my colorful flowers. My feet hit the floor, and I am on my way to the grocery store and hopefully a farmers market along the way. As I comb through my selection of recipes, I am indecisive as to what I want to prepare. Apricot cobbler? Shaved asparagus in a lemon vinaigrette? Blueberry pancakes? Roasted duck with cherries and port? Fava bean crostini? Garlic and sorrel soup? Peas with pancetta and risotto? Scalloped potatoes? Rhubarb cake? Strawberries with balsamic vinegar over ice cream or yogurt? And then I catch myself thinking, why don’t I just create a new recipe with my favorite vegetable and fruit? My creative juices began to flow. Hot dish or cold dish? Sweet or savory tasting? With a protein or stand alone? My taste buds are going from one flavor to another. The pots and pans are in full swing as I line several ingredients on my granite countertops. With my much-loved music flowing through the house, I begin my culinary journey to create another great tasting dish.
Grilled Asparagus, Apricots & Shrimp with Sesame Soy Dressing
1 ½ lbs. of asparagus tough ends snapped off washed and patted dry
1 lb. apricots seeded and halved washed and patted dry
½ lb. prawns deveined and washed patted dry
2 green onions washed and patted dry
1 red bell pepper quartered and seeded washed and patted dry
Serving ingredients:
Lettuce leaves or Napa cabbage
Sesame seeds
Brush the asparagus, apricot halves, green onions, red bell pepper and prawns with sesame oil and grill until crisp tender. Remove from the grill and let cool. Cut the asparagus spears on the diagonal into 2-inch pieces and cut each apricot half in half again on the diagonal. Slice the green onions into thin rounds. Thinly slice the pepper lengthwise. Keep the prawns whole. Place in a bowl and toss with the dressing. Lay on a bed of lettuce leaves or Napa cabbage. Sprinkle with white sesame seeds. Serves 2 as a main meal.
Dressing
¼ cup soy sauce
¼ cup sesame oil
¼ cup seasoned rice vinegar
½ tsp. Chinese five spice
1 clove minced garlic
½ tsp. grated fresh ginger or to taste
Sea salt and cracked black pepper to taste
Combine all the ingredients into a jar and shake.