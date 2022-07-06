When I lived in New York City back in the late 70s, my culinary world was opened to an entirely new realm. New Yorkers really know how to eat! I loved walking through the heart of Manhattan, passing the Sabrette’s hot dog carts on every other corner, advertising three hotdogs for $1.10, whiffing the aroma of their Coney Island onions that are piled on each and every dog. And the pizza kiosks all along the harbor where “a slice of pie” could be purchased the minute you got off the ferry, had lines of customers waiting to sample their wares. The best part of that morsel was the reddish colored oil that dripped down your arm all the way to your elbow from the mozzarella cheese marrying with the red sauce. Most of the grocery stores had a deli selection to die for! Tall stacks of potato knishes, marinated pickled herring, paper thin slices of lox and baskets of bagels, 3-foot-long salami hanging from the ceiling, prosciutto delicately wrapped in a thin layer of cheesecloth, bowls of freshly made ricotta, soft shelled blue crabs intricately arranged on a bed of ice, chubs of pistachio and black peppercorn mortadelas lining the front of the glass cases, trays of baked ziti, spinach gnocchi, and I could go on and on.
My favorite district in the city was the Italian section. I so loved peering in the large windows of individual restaurants observing the handsome Italian men throwing rounds of the dough into the air, stretching them as they landed securely in flour dusted hands. These soft white puffs of dough would be filled with Italian meats and cheese, then folded in half for calzones or pressed onto a peel and topped with cheese and or meats slipped into the brick ovens producing a mouthwatering pizza. Sausage and pepper sandwiches were as big a hit as calzones. When I dined, I usually ordered cannelloni, lasagne, tortelloni, and ravioli, all made from fresh sheets of dough—no dried pasta—and fillings that ranged from vegetables or cheese or meats or a combination of all three. The flavor was very rich, and a little went a long way. And a cup of pistachio gelato was the end to a perfect meal.
I found that simple pasta dishes were just as satisfying in a different way. A simple sauce of butter and cheese or warmed flavored olive oil and cheese could turn a linguini or fettuccini into a most tasty meal. Diners abounded on Long Island. Casual cuisine accompanied by homecooked flare packed these eateries nightly. And most dinner parties I attended served at least one or two Italian dishes. When I returned to California after a five-year jaunt, I had my pizza peel, my cannelloni baking dishes, my cannoli rollers, my hand rolled pasta machine, my espresso machine, and demi cups and saucers. The perfect reason to have a New York-style dinner party in California.
Linguini al Burro (egg noodles with butter and cheese)
Dough
1 ½ cups flour
1 egg
1 egg white
1 Tbsp. olive oil
1 tsp. salt
A few drops of water
Place the flour into a mound on a counter or large cutting board, making a well in the center. Add the egg, the egg white, the salt and olive oil into the well. Push up flour from the edges of the mound. Gather up the flour by beginning to knead the dough and add the water a few drops at a time if the dough seems dry. Knead for 10 minutes. The dough should be smooth, shiny and elastic. Divide the dough into two equal parts. Dust each part with more flour and roil paper thin. Roll the dough into a jelly roll shape and cut them into strips a bit larger than spaghetti.
Sauce
8 tbsp. butter
¼ cup cream
Cream the butter and cream until well combined. Stir in:
½ cup grated Parmesan cheese
Cook the pasta in a large pot of boiling salted water with a splash of olive oil until tender. Drain in a colander and place in a large bowl. Add the butter cheese mixture and toss to coat the strands of noodles. Serves four.