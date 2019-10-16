How to get cozy this fall in the Mother Lode

Though I’m starting to believe Pumpkin Spice may just be cinnamon with some MSG and crack mixed in, there are plenty of other things to love about fall–especially in the Mother Lode.
We may not see the most dramatic changes of season or vivid foliar colors; but for us, that first cool breeze in October means we can turn off the air, open our windows wide and survive days on end without power, according to PG&E.
Even though the landscape may appear unaltered to the untrained eye, a true Mother Lode native knows that starting Sept. 1, the sunlight takes on a golden, more delicate hue, and pumpkins of all shapes, sizes and outrageously warty complexions have begun to pop up everywhere, from our desk to, mysteriously, even our bedside table.
This time of year, we yearn to be spooked. It helps us remember that we’re still alive after a long summer of triple-digit temperatures, reckless Bay Area drivers and stomping around in boots to ward off the rattlers. If you’re a pot grower who managed to avoid getting “spooked” all summer long, you may enjoy fall for other, more smelly reasons.
All jokes aside, the Mother Lode is densely populated with ghouls, and it’s during October that we start to appreciate our most notoriously haunted landmarks, from the National Hotel in Jamestown to Hotel Leger in Mokelumne Hill, and every other hotel, motel, inn, and bed & breakfast in between.
Getting scared is romantic, and so is rolling around in a hay ride and picking apples. Indeed, everything about fall is conducive to romance: getting lost in a corn maze, playing in fallen leaves, drawing closer for warmth under a plaid blanket while drinking hot cider–need I go on?
And for those without a lover this fall, it’s the best season (second only to Christmastime) to be melancholy.
Here are some great ways to get cozy during these Autumn months in the Mother Lode.
Picking apples
Unfortunately, most apple orchards in the Mother Lode don’t advertise manual labor as part of their experience package. But you can always ask. Between you and me, I’ve fed my compulsion by snagging a few sorry-looking leftovers from the trees, and no one’s ever stopped me.
For normal people who enjoy just lounging in an orchard and drinking tasty beverages made from apples that were picked by paid employees, there are a ton of great spots to choose from in the Mother Lode.
My personal favorite is Indigeny Reserve in Sonora, where fresh-pressed hard cider floweth aplenty, and where adults and kids alike can enjoy all the staples of fall farm fun–from hay rides to corn mazes–during a harvest festival every Saturday in October.
For a sober October, there’s Cover’s Apple Ranch in Tuolumne–a wonderland for kids offering a mini train ride, a petting zoo and educational tours. The restaurant and bakery is also hard to beat, with a deli, farm-fresh breakfasts and pies to die for.
The Red Apple in Murphys is also the perfect stop for some hot, spiced cider and some tasty Autumn treats, including their famous apple cider donuts. Yummm!
Get your scare on
‘Tis the season for horror flicks and haunted houses. The Halloween Haunt walk-thru at Preston Castle in Ione will be creeping people out during select nights throughout October, but you may want to leave the younger kids at home.
If you’re not ready to meet a real ghost, you can brush humeruses with a “skeleton crew” while riding an antique locomotive at Railtown 1897 in Jamestown, every weekend in October.
Going to the movies in the fall can be an especially chilling experience, and what better place to go than Angels Theatre in Angels Camp? In my opinion, it’s THE BEST place to watch a movie in the Mother Lode. You can currently catch a throwback showing of Gremlins at this historic cinema that is likely to have a few ghosts of its own, with a vintage vibe that can be romantic or super creepy depending on your mood.
For a list of spooky pop-up events, like a silent horror film viewing at Ironstone Vineyards, visit your county’s online visitor guide.
Seasonal shopping
There’s something about maple leaf wreaths and fake pumpkin topiaries that really get me going, which is why it’s unfortunate that we don’t have a Target here in the Mother Lode.
We do, however, have a plethora of amazing boutiques along our main streets. Downtown Sonora always delivers, Jackson is great for antiques and Angels Camp has experienced a mini boom in gift shops.
Another major favorite of mine is Calaveras Lumber in Angels Camp. That place is like a Disneyland of home decor and is probably the closest thing we have to a Target (if not better). Sometimes, I go in there when I’m feeling down, eat some free popcorn and just look at things. Suddenly, the world doesn’t seem so dark.
Changing leaves
This ain’t Maine.
That being said, there are still a few Mother Lode spots where you can catch some glorious fall colors.
Main Street in Murphys offers a few lovely deciduous spectacles, especially later in the season. You can also take a drive up Ebbetts Pass Scenic Byway or Sonora Pass and witness the bright-yellow shades of the whimsical aspen.
In fact, any excuse is a good excuse to get up into our beautiful mountains before the snow covers them up for the rest of the year. After all, fall is just a transitional season and will be gone before we know it.
Stay cozy, folks.