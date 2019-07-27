The Sierra Gold Quilters’ Guild hosts its biannual Quilt Show on Oct. 4 and 5. The guild’s first quilt show was held in April of 1983, and now, 36 years later, the event completely fills two halls at the Amador County Fairgrounds in Plymouth.
These quilt shows are the major fundraisers for the guild. Funds from the shows and other projects enable guild members to contribute quilts and other items to the community. During 2018, approximately 95 quilts, 30 Christmas stockings, 180 dog beds for local veterans and dog rescues, 80 clothing protectors, more than 300 chemotherapy caps and many toys and school supplies were contributed to various charitable organizations. Organizations that received the contributions were Operation Care, the Amador Pregnancy Help Center, Hospice of Amador and Calaveras, Kit Carson Nursing and Convalescent Hospital, Gold Quartz Inn Senior Retirement Home, Upcountry Community Center, STARS and several other cancer centers in Northern California.
Quilting books were also donated to the Amador County Library by the guild. Some members of the guild volunteer at the Amador Arc program, teaching sewing skills to adults with intellectual disabilities. The guild also has adopted the Interfaith Food Bank and makes monthly donations to that cause.
In addition, the fundraisers and membership fees help to offset the cost of engaging renowned teachers and presenters that stage classes on special quilting techniques. The classes are open to members at discounted prices, and greatly expand the expertise and creativity of the guild.
The 2019 Quilt Show will include a display of quilts created by members, a dozen or more vendors selling sewing and quilting items, a country store with bargains on goods, baskets of quilting items in a drawing and a small quilt silent auction.
As part of the Quilt Show, guild members have created an “opportunity” quilt to be given away in a drawing that also generates significant funds. This year’s quilt is called “Applique Affair,” and it features 25 unique appliqued blocks. Drawing tickets are sold by members during the show.
Guild member Susan Boyd is the featured quilt artist for the 2019 show. The quilts she plans to display include a sampling of 50 years of quilt-making. She began quilting in the late 1970s, just before the quilt resurgence, and has progressed through many styles. Her current ventures emphasize art quilting. Her early quilts were inspired from old quilts she saw in library books. At this point in her craft, her designs are all original, and she says they satisfy her need to create.
“She has always loved traditional quilts and admired the beautiful stitches of our grandmothers,” a release said. “They inspire her to do her best work.”
Over a period of 10 years, Boyd did machine quilting for other quilters, which helped her expand her creativity and improve her skills. This led her on the path to art-quilting. She now has expanded her skills with the use of fabric paints, ink-tense pencils, making her own stencils and stamps, and drawing her own designs for embroidery. After creating fabric pieces, she challenges herself to put them together in pleasing manners along with piecing, applique or embroidery. Her greatest hope is that something she makes will inspire others to try new things and improve their artistic potential.
For more on the guild and the show, visit sgqg.org or call 296-6750.