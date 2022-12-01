hikers.JPG

Outdoors pursuits promote kindness and friendships.

If you think Lee Vining to Tuolumne Meadows makes for a slow and windy drive, try it in winter on cross country skis sometime. The 17-mile trek over Yosemite's Tioga Pass climbs more than 5,000 feet, taking my brother and me 10 hours on a cold December day. Completely spent, we arrived at Tuolumne Ski Hut at dusk, finding two other visitors already there.

“Welcome. Want a beer?” asked one new hut mate as the other tended a warm and comforting fire. We gladly accepted, and a cold brew never tasted better.

snow heart.JPG

A winter wanderer expressed good will with this snowy heart.
trail angels.JPG

Trail Angels selflessly give food, water and assistance to Pacific Crest Trail hikers.
