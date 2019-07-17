AmadorArts is partnering with the Amador County Suicide Prevention Coalition to present “Heart of Hope – An art show celebrating the hope, perseverance and awareness of mental health challenges,” and the organizations are seeking artists’ works for the show.
“Submissions are open to all ages, all art modalities, amateur to professional, from anywhere in the state of California,” a release said. “Whether entering work to express your own experiences or to show support for others, contributing artists will bring our community together in a new and profound way.”
The show will be presented from Sept. 4 to Oct. 15, with a special reception with performances scheduled to take place during National Suicide Awareness Week on Sept. 13 from 4-7 p.m.
“Entries for the exhibit, only one per person, should highlight the hope, perseverance and awareness of mental health challenges, and they may be for sale directly by the artist,” the release said. “Works must be ready to hang, with resources available for those in need of assistance.”
There is no fee to enter, but show organizers stress artists who plan to participate should register by July 31. The delivery deadline for those who need assistance in preparing works for exhibition is Aug. 15. Otherwise, the deadline to receive work at AmadorArts in Jackson is by Aug. 30.
This show is made possible by the Amador County Department of Behavioral Health Mental Health Services Act Reversion Fund, AmadorArts, the National Endowment for the Arts and the California Arts Council.
For more information on submissions and guidelines, contact AmadorArts at 256-8166 or visit 617 S. Highway 49, Jackson.