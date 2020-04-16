It’s week four of staying at home, but there are still opportunities to socialize and eat well.
Happening Thursday, April 16
Mixing business and fun
Grab your drink of choice and join the Calaveras County Chamber of Commerce for their first virtual mixer! Be prepared to talk about your business and what you are doing now.
The event begins at 5 p.m. on Thursday.
For security reasons, this mixer is by invite only. If you want to attend, email chamber@calaveras.org and an invitation will be sent to you.
Happening Saturday, April 18
Sharing the soup
Prospect 772 Wine Company in Angels Camp is proud to say that by the end of this week, they will have distributed over 225 quarts of soup (and counting) to the community since the beginning of quarantine.
“We want to thank all of you who have been participating, and contributing donations,” the vineyard announced. “We will keep this going as long as the need and demand is still there.”
This Saturday, you can pick up chicken noodle soup with a rich chicken broth infused with sherry, cream, parmesan and rosemary, cooked by Ali’s Eats. It will be paired with a half-loaf of Todd's Sourdough Bread.
The winery continues to sell out each week, so if you want to ensure you have some soup and bread set aside for you to pick up you can text or call Ron at (510) 867-9106.
It is also a good time to pick up some bubbly or some beautiful reds to pair with your meal.
Pickup is at Prospect 772, located at 772 Appaloosa Way near Angels Camp.
For more good eats this weekend, here’s a list of restaurants that offer takeout and delivery options.