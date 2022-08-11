“Darn Weeds” by Don Urbanus is a mixture of reality and fiction. Don has been the owner of Rising Sun Nursery since 1997. Rising Sun has won many awards—Best Nursery/Garden Center in Calaveras and Best Nursery in the Tri-County area several times. “Darn Weeds” emerged from years of newsletters Don wrote to his customers. I came away from reading Don’s book convinced of his nursery knowledge and feeling the urge to take him a leaf for an in-depth reading.
Don has a wonderful sense of humor. I chuckled along the way. You don’t have to be a gardener to enjoy his collection of stories both fanciful and real. Don drifts in and out of reality and fantasy fiction. Commander gliK, a weed from another planet, meets an untimely end. Don is featured in most of the stories. He is Dr. Don in “The Patient”; himself in “Galactic Nursery” where he hangs up on the president; and a leaf astrologer in “The Leafist.”
Readers will come away with a better understanding about nurseries and how they operate. You don’t have to read the stories in order, but I did. Titles might grab your attention— “The Truth About Snails,” “What’s a Gophicula?,” or “The Garden of Eden.” I do recommend the last part of the book “Quips and Queries.” Every retail business must get crazy questions. Two sections are titled—“Unanswerable Questions” and “Answerable but Silly Questions.” These are hilarious. Read them aloud to someone else, so you can laugh and shake your heads.
As Don remarks. “If you don’t like the public, you shouldn’t be in retail. People are a kick. Challenging sometimes, but always interesting. I’m usually surprised about some of the things they ask about, or some of the darnedest things they say.” Some examples:
A man wanted to know if we could get Palomino manure. “Things grow really great with it.”
A guy came in and asked for a fuzz-less peach. “We have nectarines in stock.”
“No,” he said. “I want a peach.”
An agricultural inspector frowns and shows me a fern frond.
“What is this stuff on the bottom of those fern leaves?”
“That’s where the spores come from.”
P.S. Don Urbanus is completing a fantasy fiction novel. The setting is a nursery (of course). It opens with finding a body buried in peat. It’s a page-turner.