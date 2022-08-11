Darn Weeds

“Darn Weeds” by Don Urbanus is a mixture of reality and fiction. Don has been the owner of Rising Sun Nursery since 1997. Rising Sun has won many awards—Best Nursery/Garden Center in Calaveras and Best Nursery in the Tri-County area several times. “Darn Weeds” emerged from years of newsletters Don wrote to his customers. I came away from reading Don’s book convinced of his nursery knowledge and feeling the urge to take him a leaf for an in-depth reading.

Don has a wonderful sense of humor. I chuckled along the way. You don’t have to be a gardener to enjoy his collection of stories both fanciful and real. Don drifts in and out of reality and fantasy fiction. Commander gliK, a weed from another planet, meets an untimely end. Don is featured in most of the stories. He is Dr. Don in “The Patient”; himself in “Galactic Nursery” where he hangs up on the president; and a leaf astrologer in “The Leafist.”

