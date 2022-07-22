 Skip to main content
Yosemite National Park

Yosemite women take the lead

New book, exhibit, film highlight female trailblazers of national park

Yosemite women.jpg

Yosemite women who played important roles in the park’s early history include (from left) Constance Gordon-Cummings, Bridget Degnan, and Jennie Foster Curry. 

Many people know that Royal Robbins and Warren Harding pioneered rock climbing on Yosemite’s big walls like Half Dome in the 1950s. However, not enough know about the role women like Bea Vogel played in the sport’s evolution.

“Warren was complaining about Royal Robbins finishing the Regular Northwest Face of Half Dome without him. He was pouting and moaning because he had been left out,” Vogel recalled. “I told him, ‘Oh hell! There are lots of other walls. Why don’t you do El Capitan?’”

Miller.JPG

Lauren Delaunay Miller edited the book “Valley of Giants,” a collection of Yosemite women’s climbing narratives. 
Valley of Giants.jpg
Yosemite National Park Museum Collections

Julia Parker taught Yosemite visitors about Indigenous traditions for more than 50 years.
Hodges.jpeg

Clare Marie Hodges became the first female ranger in the National Park Service in 1918. 
Muldoon.jpeg

Cicely Muldoon became Yosemite’s first female superintendent in 2020. 
Brett.jpg

Climber Quinn Brett, featured in Henna Taylor’s film “An Accidental Life,” manages to smile despite great adversity. 
