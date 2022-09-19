Read Part 1 here.
On Aug. 27, 1922, the day that would change Jackson, Calif. forever, shift supervisor Clarence Bradshaw came on duty at 6 p.m. and spent the next five hours going from level to level, checking on his men and pitching in wherever he was needed. He had conferred with Charles O’Berg and his son Arthur at the 4650 level, and congratulated Charlie on his upcoming retirement. Charlie had requested to work on his son’s shifts so they could have some time together, and this was his first night on the new rotation.
Because of the nature of his supervisorial job, Bradshaw had close contacts with all of his men and knew their stories. There were the Leon brothers, Antonio and Luis, who were in a celebratory mood because they had received word from Luis’ wife that she and Antonio’s son would soon arrive from Spain at the welcoming terminal at Ellis Island, and they would be docking there to clear customs, then would arrive in California in just a few weeks. It had been a long separation for the families while the men scrimped and saved from their meager earnings to purchase the fares.
Peter Bagoye and his work partner, Rade Lajovich, had recently been discharged from the military after serving in “the war to end all wars,” World War I. They were happy to have survived that terrible experience, and joked about how life as a hard-rock miner wasn’t so bad, in comparison. Peter was especially lighthearted because his wife would be joining him soon from Austria.
At another station, Bradshaw gave a hearty handshake and bade farewell to Battista Manachino, from Italy. This was to be his last shift at the mine; having experienced enough of the heat, humidity and dark tunnels, he was eager to go back to sunshine and his old job in a bakery.
High-grading and meal breaks
Sometime after 10 p.m., Steve Pasilich boarded a skip and rang it to the top. Tonight was his night to deliver meals for the dinner break. This special delivery of meals was actually part of a system the company had developed to keep the men honest. High-grading was a practice as old as mining, where workers would try to hide bits of gold in containers or on their person for a little extra profit now and then. One of the best stories was of a man who had hollowed out his pocket watch and sneaked a small fortune out right under the bosses’ noses over his career.
But these days, most thefts were prevented by a system where miners arriving for work had to surrender their lunch boxes which would be kept by a security agent and delivered to them later by a skip boss. They had to get special permission to take any personal items down into the shaft, or bring them out.
After leaving their lunch boxes with security, they entered a change house where they removed their street clothes and hung them in a locker, and donned the work clothes they had worn the day before. These had been hanging high in the room to dry. Hopefully, the sweat had dried, but as the week went on, the clothes must have been quite stiff and odorous. (Laundry was done by the company once a week, whether needed or not.) The ventilation system in the mine was designed to bring fresh air down to the miners, but it could not have allayed the odor of nine men packed into a skip wearing clothes they had worked in for days.
Now, dressed for work, they were ready to descend in a skip to their assigned work level, and their food would catch up with them later.
Tonight it was Steve Pasilich’s job to deliver the lunch boxes. At around 10:30 p.m., he took them from their secure spot up top, stacked them into his skip and rang it down to the 4000. As he descended, he shot past the north skip as it carried out the last three men to leave as their shift ended. The skips passed each other in the blink of an eye, and were so close the breeze they made ruffled his collar. The skips could move at 700 feet per minute, and their close proximity demanded caution for anyone riding inside. Some skips were more secure than others. The one he had just passed had side walls, but his had only slats and he’d had to stack the buckets carefully and keep his hands and feet inside.
Miners were streaming down from the dark shifts, their carbide lamps bobbing through the blackness. Others were already waiting at lighted stations (levels) 4500, 4650, and 4800. All the tired, sweaty men gathered to laugh and joke for a while, and eagerly accepted their meals.
Quite a few men drank tea with their meals even in this steamy environment, and it was pretty easy to heat the water quickly, because the water jugs had been below with them the whole time, so the water was already quite warm. While the air in a natural cave might be cool, narrow mine shaft temperatures responded to the effects of geothermal warming by increasing dramatically the deeper they went. This was one reason why a reliable ventilation system was essential. In the Argonaut, temperatures at the 4800 level were at about 98 degrees or more, and the men stripped to almost naked as they worked, and kept towels to wipe the sweat from their bodies. But if a man wanted hot tea with his lunch, no problem! The water was already warm, and his carbide headlamp brought it to boiling in no time.
A close call
After lunch, Bradshaw was back at the 4250 station, helping Steve Pasalich and Mitchell Jogo push an ore cart into position under a chute to load rock from the chute into the cart. But when Pasilich pulled out the stop board to let the ore fall, the board broke and was buried under hundreds of pounds of rock. It would have to be replaced.
Jogo offered to take the skip down to the 4600 level where the saws and lumber were stored to cut a new board, but he was gone longer than expected. After waiting nearly fifteen minutes, Bradshaw and Pasilich walked down the dark drift toward the lighted station. The time was about 11:30 p.m. As they approached the brightly lit 4200 station, Pasilich noticed that the air was hazy. Then both men smelled the odor of burning timbers coming down the shaft toward them. “My God, Brad,” cried Pasilich, “There’s a fire!”
Since Jogo had the skip down at the 4600 level, these men were stranded. Bradshaw decided to climb up the ladder in the manway to try to determine the source of the fire while Pasilich yelled down the shaft to Jogo.
“Jogo! Bring the skip up now!”
As Jogo got into the skip, he smelled the smoke, too, and signaled the hoistman to pull him up quickly to the 4200. Pasilich was pacing nervously at the station and jumped on before the skip even came to a stop. At this level, the smoke was stronger.
“Where Bradshaw?” asked Jogo. “He take ladder to climb up,” was the response. They signaled to go up, and as the skip slowed for arrival near the next level, Bradshaw jumped from the ladder to the skip, again not waiting for it to stop.
By the time the three men reached the 3900 station, they were scrunched down in the skip’s bottom, coughing uncontrollably and trying to filter the smoke with their hands and arms. Pasilich rang the skip to a stop, and Bradshaw jumped out and dashed to the station phone to call the hoistman, Tom Brewer. “Tom! There’s a fire! On the next signal, pull up quick!” And he jumped back into the skip and rang the bell.
Faster and faster, the skip carried them up, and just before the 3,000-foot level, they passed right through the fire. The heat and smoke were intense and they could barely breathe. They must have wondered if they would make it through.
Once clear of the fire, in spite of his fear, Jogo stood and looked down at the fire as it receded 10, 15, 20 feet below them as they shot up the shaft. It was burning fiercely, and the smoke was boiling violently up toward them.
But then it was drawn back down!
They rose a few feet higher, and the air began to clear. The air at the 3000 station was fresh.
They rang the skip to a stop and tumbled out onto the lighted station floor, still struggling for breath. When he could stand, Jogo made his way to the manway so he could see the fire well below them. They were alive.
But the ventilation system was pulling the fire, smoke and fumes down. Down to their friends at the lower levels. …
Part 3 will be featured in an upcoming issue of the Enterprise.
Mine tours, displays, books and gifts are available at the Kennedy Mine on weekends through Sunday, Sep. 24. For information and tour times, go to www.visitAmador/Argonaut100 , or call (209) 223-9542.