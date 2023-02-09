It was autumn 2018. I was cleaning out the garage and came across a box filled with all my college items. As I looked at the various photos and documents, I wondered how he was doing. I had not seen him since 2003. We had spoken from time to time and each time I saw his face, my face broke into a huge grin. Before I knew it, I was inside my house dialing his number. Unfortunately, it went to voice. I left a message and, feeling sad, I headed outside. Just as I put my hand on the doorknob, my phone rang. When I heard his voice on the other end, my heart skipped a beat, just like it did when I saw him sitting in class. His first question was, “Are you still dating that young guy?”

Without hesitation, I responded, “No!”

0
0
0
0
0

Comment Policy

Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.