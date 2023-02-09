It was autumn 2018. I was cleaning out the garage and came across a box filled with all my college items. As I looked at the various photos and documents, I wondered how he was doing. I had not seen him since 2003. We had spoken from time to time and each time I saw his face, my face broke into a huge grin. Before I knew it, I was inside my house dialing his number. Unfortunately, it went to voice. I left a message and, feeling sad, I headed outside. Just as I put my hand on the doorknob, my phone rang. When I heard his voice on the other end, my heart skipped a beat, just like it did when I saw him sitting in class. His first question was, “Are you still dating that young guy?”
Without hesitation, I responded, “No!”
He said, “I am not with Terry any longer either.”
I had been waiting for years to hear him say that. My insides were doing flips, and I tried to sound as calm as I could. Over the next six months, we became reacquainted all over again. He had visited me a few times in years past, when I lived in Arnold, and when I was having my Angels Camp house built. And he even brought his son for an overnight and his daughter another time so she and I could cook together. When February rolled around and Valentine’s Day was approaching he asked if I would like to go for an overnight at the Sonoma Mission Inn! OMG! It was time to burn some plastic and shop for some beautiful new clothes. I ended up purchasing red silk pajamas, new undergarments and a classy double-breasted pantsuit. When we pulled up to the inn, I felt like I was in Italy. The structures, fountains and grounds were magical! I will admit, I felt nervous when we entered our room and overly excited at the same time. I made our dinner reservations and after an hour or so we were sitting across from one another in the crowded dining room perusing the evening’s special menu. It was totally gourmet in selection, presentation and taste. As he gave me his credit card to pay our $300 bill, alcohol excluded, he whispered, “This is the worst meal I have ever eaten!” I must say I had to agree with him.
The next day as we were pulling away from the curb, he looked at me and said,” I just spent $700 dollars on you for one evening,” with a slight smile on his face.
My response: “Get used to it. “
“I am just getting started!” He laughed.
I made sure that our next Valentine’s Day included a dinner that would be most delicious and the presentation would be very romantic. As I set a table for two up in front of the fireplace, complete with fresh crisp linens, fresh flowers and heart shaped dinnerware, I knew we would be spending the rest of our lives together and celebrating many Valentine’s Days as a couple.
2 skinless boneless chicken breasts washed and patted dry
1 roasted red pepper sliced in half lengthwise
2 Tablespoons capers divided
Sea salt and cracked pepper
Cut the puff pastry sheet in half vertically. Roll it out so it can enclose a chicken breast. Lay a slice of cheese on each sheet of pastry, followed by a slice of pepper, three basil leaves and a tablespoon of capers. Season the chicken with salt and pepper and sprinkle the garlic on top. Lay the chicken on top of the cheese mixture and fold the pastry over enclosing the chicken. Turn it right side up and using a heart cookie cutter, cut a section of heart into the pastry. Bake in a preheated 400-degree oven for 20-25 minutes until the pastry is browned and the chicken is cooked.
Bon appetite and happy Valentine’s Day!