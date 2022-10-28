13 Art 1.jpg

"Finding my Earth Connection,” an acrylic painting by Barbara Hall.

Calaveras County Arts Council’s latest gallery show is all about hope.

The show, which is on display at 22 North Main Street in San Andreas through Nov. 14, features art by local artists that aims to heal.

13 Art 2.jpg

“Memories of Grandma” by Lori Kelly.
