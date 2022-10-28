Calaveras County Arts Council’s latest gallery show is all about hope.
The show, which is on display at 22 North Main Street in San Andreas through Nov. 14, features art by local artists that aims to heal.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Calaveras County Arts Council’s latest gallery show is all about hope.
The show, which is on display at 22 North Main Street in San Andreas through Nov. 14, features art by local artists that aims to heal.
“The artwork is bright and uplifting, full of humor and empathy,” said Kathy Mazzaferro, executive director for the arts council.
“Art can recognize the power of art to heal, comfort and provide a multitude of benefits to everyone, from overcoming battles with mental health to surviving an illness such as breast cancer, to experiencing grief and more. Artists from around the county have interpreted this theme with beauty, grace, and humor. The Calaveras Arts Council invites the community to visit the gallery and enjoy artwork that heals,” a statement from the council reads.
The show will be in the gallery Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, visit Calaverasarts.org, email goldrusharts18@gmail.com or call (209) 754-1774.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.