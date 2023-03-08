A Food Affair

Jenny Baxter’s new book, “A Food Affair,” was published in November of 2022.

Jenny Baxter’s passion for food is evident in “A Food Affair.” Among the people in the dedication, her father George Baxter stands out with his advice, “JennyLee, never let any opportunity pass you by!” Jenny has lived by that advice throughout her life. Her energy and optimism were the first things I noticed when we sat down for an interview recently.

Food goes back a long way in her life. In 1987, she started a catering business (“A Catered Affair”) now known as “Jenny’s Kitchen.” She has been the food editor for a variety of regional publications — Union Democrat, Sierra Lodestar, Calaveras Enterprise, author of a quarterly cooking newsletter, “News from Jenny’s Kitchen,” and many more! She has her own cooking show on CCTV (Calaveras Community TV) which reaches Sacramento, Amador, Calaveras, and Tuolumne counties. Jenny is also the author of “Jenny Loves Olive Oil” (2005).

