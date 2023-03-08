Jenny Baxter’s passion for food is evident in “A Food Affair.” Among the people in the dedication, her father George Baxter stands out with his advice, “JennyLee, never let any opportunity pass you by!” Jenny has lived by that advice throughout her life. Her energy and optimism were the first things I noticed when we sat down for an interview recently.
Food goes back a long way in her life. In 1987, she started a catering business (“A Catered Affair”) now known as “Jenny’s Kitchen.” She has been the food editor for a variety of regional publications — Union Democrat, Sierra Lodestar, Calaveras Enterprise, author of a quarterly cooking newsletter, “News from Jenny’s Kitchen,” and many more! She has her own cooking show on CCTV (Calaveras Community TV) which reaches Sacramento, Amador, Calaveras, and Tuolumne counties. Jenny is also the author of “Jenny Loves Olive Oil” (2005).
In her introduction Jenny states, “Food and love go hand in hand.” I realized I could explore the book as a love story, not just about food or recipes, but an integrated book about the sensuality of food. A tale of “forbidden fantasies” and food makes this a unique cookbook for sure. Jenny recounts that publishers were reluctant to take on her book because of the sexual allusions (which are erotic, tasteful, and fun). When “Fifty Shades of Grey” came out things changed.
Jenny’s love of cooking led to inclusion in the Sunset Cookbook (1998) as well as being featured in Sunset Magazine (December 1998) for a Christmas dinner. This experience served her well. She learned how to stage for her own cooking shows and the art that goes into photographing food.
Each recipe is created from scratch. I’ve marked recipes I plan on trying — “Stimulating Skewered Hoisin Breast of Chicken with Peanut Dipping Sauce,” “Aphrodisiac Chicken Breast, Artichoke Heart & Feta Satchels Tied with Leek Bows,” and “Yam & Serrano-Chili Fritters with Creamy Lime Cilantro Sauce.” Note the descriptively long recipe titles, all in keeping with the sensual theme of the book. The recipes are preceded by a romantic storyline that weaves through “A Food Affair.” In fact, try reading just this narrative before you check out the recipes.
Chapter titles set the theme: “Chapter One (Clandestine Encounters) Appetizers,” “Chapter Two (Warm-Hearted Affair) Soups,” and “Chapter Three (Flirty Firsts) Salads.” From appetizers to desserts, “A Food Affair” is for book lovers and lovers of food.
I’ve never read a cookbook like it.
P.S. A good friend of mine got this advice from her father who loved to cook — “Never cook when you’re angry.” Once he threw out an entire meal as it had not been prepared with love.
“A Food Affair” was self-published with Amazon in November 2022.
