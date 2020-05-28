Businesses are slowly beginning to open (with safety measures in place), and you can get out and enjoy some of the activities you’ve missed—if you so choose.
Happening Thursday, May 28
Live music at the Tap Room
Sonora Tap Room is hosting local musician Giuseppe Ricapito for a live, “socially-distanced” concert from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
The singer-songwriter will be playing original music inspired by The Brian Jonestown Massacre, Love and Lee Hazlewood. He is also a member of the Sonora-based band The Blonde Tells.
Hang out on the Linoberg Paseo on a warm, summer evening while enjoying some sweet tunes, an array of new beers and take out dishes provided by the Tap Room.
Sonora Tap Room is located at 1 East Linoberg Street in downtown Sonora.
Happening Saturday, May 30
Sonora Farmers’ Market
Most farmers’ markets in the Mother Lode are beginning in June, but the Sonora Certified Farmers’ Market will be happening this Saturday at 37 Theall Street from 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. The market offers locally grown produce, grass-fed meats and cheeses, as well as pastured eggs, and will run every Saturday until Oct. 10.
Support your neighborhood farmers and shop local!