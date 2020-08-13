There is a refreshing amount of activities planned for this hot, August weekend! Take the chance to riverdance or watch a movie from the comfort of your car; but whatever you choose to do, be sure to stay cool and safely enjoy these final days of summer.
Not your mother’s riverdancing
Riverdancing is an ancient sport. It is unaided river racing. Each competitor tries to swim the pools and dance the rocks through a stretch of river in the least time. Running rocks at high speed feels and appears like dancing. You work your way up to high-speed rock running with practice. Riverdancing is akin to another ancient sport still practiced in Scotland and Ireland called fell running. Fell running is running mountain boulder fields (occasionally for time). To riverdance a person needs only a swimsuit, a pair of beat-up tennis shoes, and confidence in their swimming ability. One of the many beauties of the sport is that it has only two rules: 1. Finish in the least time; 2. No flotation devices (in very cold water wetsuits are accepted).
Sound like fun? Show up Saturday, Aug. 15 at noon at the bridge where Highway 26 crosses the North Fork of the Mokelumne River, and try your luck at winning the $100 first-place prize. Second place and “first lady” each win $50.
For more information, call (209) 295-1641.
“The Goonies” at Ironstone
Ironstone Vineyards is bringing another classic movie to you this Saturday night! Make sure to get your ticket ASAP as this will likely sell-out.
The procedure is the same as last time. You buy the wine, Ironstone throws in the ticket and a bag of popcorn. As with last time, you have some options. You can purchase a bottle of red (Merlot), white (Sauvignon Blanc), non-alcoholic and premium (Limited Release Petite Sirah). For those interested in the "Premium" option, your purchase will also guarantee a space in the very front row! Please note: because space is limited, there will only be 12 Premium options available. You can view all four options and make your purchase here: www.ironstonevineyards.com/goonies.
You’ll be sent an event ticket following your purchase, which you’ll bring with you and show security at the gate when you arrive. When you arrive, you’ll get your bottle of wine (or non-alcoholic beverages) and a bag of popcorn.
PLEASE NOTE: Ironstone does not allow outside food and drink. There will be a concession stand with food and drink for purchase by Black Diamond Concessions. However, in order to skip any unwanted wait time, it is highly recommended that you order your food in advance. Purchase food in advance here: www.ironstonevineyards.com/august
The gates open at 7:15 p.m. and the movie starts at 8:30 p.m. Ironstone Vineyards is located at 1894 6 Mile Road in Murphys. Visit www.ironstonevineyards.com/goonies for more information.