Happy 2020, friends! I hope your new year is starting out smoothly. While there are fewer entertainments over this particular weekend, you can always find a good time in the Mother Lode.
A Volunteer Meet & Greet is staged from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Eagle Cotage (yes, it’s spelled in an odfd way; you might learn that story Saturday!) inside Columbia State Historic Park, off Parrotts Ferry Road in Columbia. State park officials welcome anyone interested in becoming a volunteer docent at the historic Gold Rush town to hear a short presentation about volunteer opportunities and meet with existing docents to talk about work in the museum, archives, schoolhouse or library, helping with special events and town tours and more. It’s free to attend and learn about how you might help. Call 588-9128 for more.
Coffee Talk is from 8 to 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Angels Camp Business Association office, 300 S. Main St. (Highway 49), Angels Camp. The association welcomes members and nonmembers to discuss improving the business climate in the city at this free event. Enjoy a cup of joe and learn something. Visit angelscampbusiness.com or call 736-1333.
On Wednesday, the Calaveras County Garden Club meets from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Murphys Hotel, 457 Main St., Murphys. Club members and guests hear from Ken Jones, who discusses water features with a lunch. The cost is $21 at 890-0323. Visit calaverascountygardenclub.org for more.
For the future file – and if you’re craving crustaceans – you’d better nab tickets to a couple of crab feeds I’ve heard are coming before they sell out. There’s a feed on Jan. 11 in San Andreas (tickets are $50 each by calling Paul Steck at 754-0228 or Patty Luna at 772-1887) and one on Jan. 19 in Tuolumne (tickets are $50 at twainhartesoroptimist.org or by calling Patt Koral at 928-1616). I’ll spill those details as those parties arrive, but early purchases reward those who plan ahead. (If your group is staging a feed in the coming weeks, email me the information at mtaylor@calaverasenterprise.com.)
Revel in the quiet time before the days and nights fill to brimming!