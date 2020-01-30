As the first month of 2020 passes into the rearview mirror, and we settle in to watch the big game (or the big commercials), there are still excuses to step out for a good time.
A “Roots: A Black Heritage Art Show” reception happens from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at the Amador County Arts Council Gallery, 617 S. Highway 49, Jackson. The Amador County Arts Council opens its show of pieces dedicated to Black History Month (like the painting by Jeannie Jarwin Tilghman seen here) with snacks, beverages, live music and a presentation by Dr. James Armstead. It’s free to enjoy (but leave a nice donation). Visit amadorarts.org or call 256-8166 for more.
An Installation Dinner has the doors opening at 5:30 p.m. Friday at Ironstone Vineyards, 1894 Six Mile Road, outside Murphys. The Calaveras County Chamber of Commerce installs new officers with dinner and dessert under the theme “Masquerade,” with a no-host bar before dinner. Tickets are $65 each at calaveras.org or 754-5400.
Wake up early Saturday to get to Color Madness, where registration opens at 9 a.m. and a timed run starts at 10 a.m. and a fun run/walk steps off at 10:30 a.m. at the Margaret Dalton Children’s Center, on Broadway in Jackson. The eighth-annual Operation Care fundraiser finds participants doused in colorful powders as they run a 5k walk and run to support child-abuse prevention programs. Entry is $15 for participants over age 17 and free for 17 and under, or $20 for families at 223-2897 or visit operationcare.org.
An Introduction to Vegetable Gardening in the Foothills workshop starts at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Amador County GSA Building, 12200-B Airport Road, Martell. The Amador County Master Gardeners discuss growing veggies in the foothills in topics from soil quality and pests, to water needs and microclimates. The workshop is free to attend. Visit ucanr.edu/mgamador or call 223-6838 for more.
The Mother Lode Bonsai Club meets at 9:30 a.m. Saturday with a presentation afterward at the Calaveras County Library, 1299 Gold Hunter Road (off Mountain Ranch Road), San Andreas. The club and guests hear from President Richard McKinstry, who presents a “funshop” dedicated to bonsai repotting and root pruning with members Nikie Hobba and Frank Garcia. The meeting and funshop are free, but participants provide their own plants, materials and tools. Learn more at motherlodebonsai.org or call 288-2330.
An Open Garden Day is presented from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Demonstration Garden on the Cassina High School Campus, 251 Barretta St., Sonora. The Tuolumne County Master Gardeners open the garden and present “Fruit Tree Pruning,” “Dormant Spraying Tips” and “Rose Pruning” at 10:30 a.m., and conduct tours of the garden at this free event. Visit ucanr.edu/sites/tuolumne_county_master_gardeners or call 533-5695 or 533-5912 for more.
A “Hearts and Flowers” reception is celebrated from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Gallery 10, 15 Eureka St., Sutter Creek. The gallery opens its latest show dedicated to love with many of the participating artists on hand and some refreshments. It’s free. Visit gallery10.org or call 267-0203.
You have another chance to eat your fill with a Crab Feed Saturday with social time at 5 p.m. and dinner at 6 p.m. at the San Andreas Town Hall, 24 Church Hill Road, San Andreas. The 11th annual San Andreas Firefighters Association fundraiser features a no-host bar, pasta, salad and lots of crab, with door prizes and drawings to support the purchase of equipment for the San Andreas Fire Protection District. Tickets are $45 each at 754-4693.
An Evening With Bill Champlin and Tamara Champlin gets going at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Sutter Creek Theatre, 44 Main St., Sutter Creek. The two-time Grammy-winner known for starting the Sons of Champlin and for his soulful vocals with the band Chicago, performs with his missus. Tickets are $28 in advance at suttercreektheatre.com or $33 on show day.
A Super Sunday Fundraiser kicks off at 11 a.m. Sunday at the Dennis Dalton Foundation, parking lot 6 (across from the Public Safety Building), on Dalton Road, off Highway 88, outside Jackson. The Super Bowl can be watched on seven large-screen TVs at this free fundraiser for the foundation that seeks to assure that low-income youths who want to play organized sports can do so. It’s free, but leave a nice donation. Visit thedennisdaltonfoundation.org or call 223-8140.
Anyssa Neumann performs at 3 p.m. Sunday at St. James Episcopal Church (the “Red Church”), 42 Snell St. (off Washington Street), Sonora. The St. James Concert Series continues with this concert from the California pianist who is now based in London. Tickets are $20 for adults and $6 for students at 532-1580 or at the Mountain Bookshop in Sonora.
On Tuesday, a Master Gardeners meeting is at 6 p.m. at the Tuolumne County Senior Center, 540 Greeley Road, Sonora. The Tuolumne County Master Gardeners welcome Jordan Lowery of Dumbacher Farms, who discusses “Mushrooms: The Good, the Bad and the Ugly.” It’s free. Check ucanr.edu/sites/tuolumne_county_master_gardeners or call 533-5695 or 533-5912.
Whether it’s growing a great garden, training tiny trees or cheering for your favorite song or football team, have a super weekend.