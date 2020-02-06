Hold on, because there’s a flurry of musical moments headed for us this weekend.
Ray Bonneville and Richie Lawrence perform at 8 p.m. Friday at the Sutter Creek Theatre, 44 Main St., Sutter Creek. The award-winning “song and groove man” with an extensive Americana catalogue performs with the pianist. Tickets are $21 in advance at suttercreektheatre.com or $24 on show day.
Here it is: The Heavenly Chocolate Festival runs from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at the First Congregational United Church of Christ, 509 N. Algiers St., Murphys. The church serves all-you-can-eat chocolates created by members; many of the recipes are family traditions made for the event. There is a chocolate fountain and even more goodies. Proceeds support the congregation and its projects. Tickets are $12 for adults and $5 for ages 8 and under at the door. Call 728-3141.
A Twyla Olsen reception happens at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Manzanita Arts Emporium, 1211 S. Main St. (Highway 49), Angels Camp. The artist celebrates the opening of the “Twyla Goes to Taos” show with refreshments and fun at this free event. Call 728-6171 for more.
The Big Band Jazz Festival concert is at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Dogwood Theater at Columbia College, 11600 Columbia College Drive, Columbia. The college’s high school jazz festival show features Chris Barnes on trumpet, Jamie Dubberly on trombone, Keith Evans on guitar, Bob Secor on piano, Clint Day on bass, David Hawkes on drums, Mike Miller on timbales and Mario Flores on congas. All of those professionals help guide the high school musicians through their sets, and this concert is a special treat. (At this late date, tickets may be scarce.) Tickets are $18 each at the Mountain Bookshop in Sonora or the Manzanita Bookstore on campus.
Wine and Whimsy has doors opening at 6:30 p.m. with the show starting at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Metropolitan, 59 Main St., San Andreas. This Soroptimist International of Calaveras County fundraiser features a no-host bar, light appetizers and a performance by comedienne Liz Grant to support the nonprofit’s programs for women and girls. Tickets are $45 at sicalaverascounty.org or call 753-9700. Note there are no tickets sold at the door.
“Maidens Grave” and Chocolate is staged from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Baker Street West, upstairs at the Hein and Co. Bookstore, 204 Main St., Jackson. The AAUW Amador Branch fundraiser features Amador County writer Kevan T. Hunt discussing her first novel in a series (an “upcountry mystery” called “Maiden’s Grave”) with tea, scones and chocolate to support the nonprofit’s projects. Tickets are $10 for members and $15 for others at 296-4848.
Laurie Lewis and the Right Hands perform at 3 p.m. Sunday at the Bret Harte Theater, 323 Main St. (Highway 49), Angels Camp. The Bay Area band led by two-time Female Vocalist of the Year award-winner from the International Bluegrass Music Association performs bluegrass and folk music as part of the Ovations 2019 Performing Arts Series presented by the Calaveras County Arts Council. She kind of wrote the book on being a pioneer woman in the bluegrass world and this show should be a great time. Tickets are $25 for adults and $10 for youths ages 18 and under at calaverasarts.org or 754-1774 in advance, or at the door if still available.
Beppe Gambetta performs at 6 p.m. Sunday at the First Congregational United Church of Christ, 509 N. Algiers St., Murphys. The internationally recognized flatpicking guitarist and storyteller returns to the Mother Lode for a special show. Tickets are $20 at the door. Call 728-3141 for more.
“A Tribute to the Beatles” opens Sunday with shows slated for 7 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays and 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays at the East Sonora Theatre Annex, 13891 Mono Way, Sonora. Sierra Repertory Theatre presents MANIA! a Beatles tribute band, performing a cabaret show tribute to the Fab Four. Tickets are $40 each at sierrarep.org or 532-3120.
And that’s a wrap for me with the Calaveras First Co., Dear Readers. I wholly appreciate all of the assistance everyone gave us as we put together Sierra Lodestar, and I thank our readers for being so effusive and fun. Enjoy what this Mother Lode brings you each week, and never shy away from joining your friends and neighbors at another great show.
Thank you. Mike