Regal movie theatres in Sonora and Jackson are now open!

From Regal:

“Reopening plans include a wide range of new health and safety measures that adhere to the latest CDC and public health guidelines, including innovative sanitization procedures, new social distancing protocols, and mandatory mask policies for Regal employees and guests.

“Christopher Nolan’s Tenet, now open in the U.S., will headline new movies coming to theatres like Unhinged, The New Mutants, Greenland, The Personal History of David Copperfield and Broken Hearts Gallery, along with the strong slate of highly anticipated movies scheduled to release throughout the remainder of 2020, including Wonder Woman 1984, Black Widow, No Time to Die, Soul and many more.”

For those who aren’t ready to visit an indoor theatre, check out the September lineup for drive-in movies at Ironstone Vineyard and the Calaveras County Fairgrounds.

