Despite its ample challenges, the quiet solitude of quarantine can be conducive to learning something new. Fortunately, our local arts councils have stepped up to the plate to provide us with an array of virtual events and remote classes to pique your interest this weekend.
Art from Home!
In response to COVID-19, the Amador County Arts Council has launched a number of opportunities for creative respite so that you and your family can maintain wellness by engaging in the arts through social media and online resources.
The Art from Home! page of the arts council’s website showcases a wide range of remote activities including free guitar lessons with local professional musician Jon Mulvey, a creative writing series, a home crafting hour every day with instructor Molly Allen, Digital Poetry SLAM! and digital dance parties every Friday from 8-9 p.m.
The site also features a virtual gallery of art created by Amador County high school students.
Visit amadorarts.org to get involved.
ArtSpirit 2020
Brought to you by the Calaveras County Arts Council, ArtSpirit showcases artwork by Calaveras teens during March, Arts in Education month. This is a wonderful way to get the kids' artwork into the public eye and get them the recognition they deserve.
Normally the council would have a reception for the kids, where they are given awards and accolades. Due to the COVID-19 emergency, reception for ArtSpirit 2020 was postponed. In the meantime, the council created an online gallery for you to see some of the work the kids created.
You can view the gallery for ArtSpirit 2020 and years past by visiting calaverasarts.org.
The website also features a long list of online arts resources, from virtual tours of international museums, to music lessons and aid for professional artists impacted by COVID-19.
Keep calm and create!