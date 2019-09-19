I love it when the weather plays with us like it has this past week; enjoy some sprinkles before we heat up again! No matter, there are lots of excitements destined to keep you busy, regardless of the warmth the weekend promises.
On Friday, check out the groovy jazz stylings of the Free Radicals at 5 p.m. at the Angels Camp Farmers Market at Utica Park, off Highway 49, in Angels Camp. The Angels Camp Business Association presents the band again, performing for the market that’s free to attend. Check angelscampbusiness.com or call 736-1333 for more.
Grover Anderson and the Lampoliers perform at 6 p.m. Friday at Forest Meadows Golf Course, 633 Forest Meadows Drive (off Highway 4), east of Murphys. The Calaveras County singer and songwriter performs as part of a summer series at the course, and you can either bring your own dinner or purchase a meal at the free show. Call 728-3439.
Art on the Lawn is from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday at Karmere Winery, 11970 Shenandoah Road, outside Plymouth. The Hospice of Amador and Calaveras fundraiser features an art auction under the theme “Celebrate Life,” with dinner complete with area wines, music from Herb Boxhorn, drawings and a lively live auction that boasts art and more among the items up for bid. Tickets are $100 each at 223-5500 or visit hospiceofamador.org.
Foreigner Unauthorized plays at 7 p.m. Friday at the Square, 100 Town Square Road (off Highway 4 and Little John Road), Copperopolis. The Fresno Foreigner tribute band plays the group’s hits in a free show. Call 785-3444.
Marco Mendoza performs at 7 p.m. Friday in the Grand Oak Ballroom at the Jackson Rancheria Casino Resort, 12222 New York Ranch Road, outside Jackson. The singer and bassist who has performed with Ted Nugent, Thin Lizzy, Whitesnake and many more plays everything from jazz to fusion, Latin grooves, world music and more in an all-ages show (under 18 must be with an adult) that’s called a Guest Appreciation Concert. It’s free. The line forms at 5 p.m. and the doors open at 6 p.m. Check jacksoncasino.com or call 800-822-9466.
“Peter Pan” has dinner at 5:30 p.m. and the show at 7 p.m. on Sept. 20 to 22 and 27 to 29 at the Metropolitan, 39 Main St., San Andreas. The Off the Wall Theatre Troupe production of the show about the boy who won’t grow up features area kids. Tickets are $32.49 for adults and $21.99 for students for dinner and the show or $16.74 and $11.49 for just the show at neverland.bpt.me, or call 754-5555 to avoid online fees.
“Cabaret” opens at 7 p.m. Friday at the East Sonora Theatre, 13891 Mono Way, Sonora, and continues at 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Wednesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 27. The Tony Award-winning musical with a book by Joe Masteroff, music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb, follows American writer Cliff Bradshaw and his relationship with English cabaret performer Sally Bowles at the Kit Kat Club as the Nazis gain power in 1929 Berlin. The musical is “Rated PG-13 for adult themes and anti-Semitic themes,” said a release. Tickets are $20 to $47 at sierrarep.org or call 532-3120 (opening weekend tickets are $25!).
Speaking of cooling off, check out the Bear Valley Ski Club Annual Sale from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at Meadowmont Center, 2182 Highway 4, Arnold. The club stages its sale with “bargains galore” on equipment and more. The sale is free to attend. Call Casey Valverde at 768-2286 for more.
A Building Healthy Soils class starts at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Amador County GSA Building, 12200-B Airport Road, Martell. The Amador County Master Gardeners discuss healthy soil, concentrating on living organisms both visible and too small to see, and help you learn characteristics of good dirt at this free class. Visit ucanr.edu/mgamador or call 233-6838 for more.
The Military Salute Benefit Tournament tees off at 11 a.m. Saturday in a scramble start at the Golf Club at Copper Valley, 1001 Saddle Creek Drive, Copperopolis. The golf course stages its third-annual tourney with tee prizes, food and beverage stations and an awards dinner, with proceeds supporting Silver Paw Ranch in San Andreas, James D. Piper Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 12118 (in Copperopolis), William Lloyd Davis-Robert Theodore Rapp VFW Post 3154 (in Sonora) and Folds of Honor. The cost is $125 to $155 per player (dinner only is $60) by calling 785-3700.
Days of Wine and Noses is presented from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Saturday at the Humane Society of Tuolumne County Conference Room, 10040 Victoria Way, Jamestown. The society serves four courses of appetizers paired with area wines with a wine-themed silent auction and a drawing to support its programs. Tickets are $45 ($75 for two) at hsotc.org or call 984-5489.
Angels Night Out welcomes everyone from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday to downtown Angels Camp. The Historical Downtown Alliance and the Angels Camp Business Association present live music, art, activities and foods on sale. It’s free to enjoy. Call Carla Santiago at 822-1801 for more.
Feast at the Foundry welcomes history buffs from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday to the Knight Foundry, 81 Eureka St., Sutter Creek. This Knight Foundry Alliance fundraiser finds supporters dining on long tables stretched along Eureka Street, noshing on a multicourse “gourmet” meal cooked over open flames with beer and wine, with live music, a silent auction and drawings to support restoration of the historic foundry. Tickets are $60 each at brownpapertickets.com/event/4298939 or call 560-6160.
Los Pinguos returns to Amador County for a show at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Sutter Creek Theatre, 44 Main St., Sutter Creek. The band originally from Buenos Aires, Argentina, comes back to the theater to perform Latin rhythms on Spanish guitars and bass, with wonderful harmonies sure to intrigue and impress. Tickets are $21 in advance at suttercreektheatre.com or $24 on show day.
“Fascinatin’ Gershwin” is at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Bret Harte Theater, 323 Main St. (Highway 49), Angels Camp. Actor and pianist Karl Modery performs a two-hour all-ages set of tunes from storied composer George Gershwin. Tickets are $25 by calling Linda Owens at 772-1149, or at the door, if still available.
A Harvest Festival is staged from 12 to 4 p.m. Sunday at various locations in Sutter Creek. Wine on 49 presents wine tasting, speakers, vendor booths and live music with farm-to-fork foods available. Tickets are $45 ($20 for designated drivers) at wineon49.com or call 559-470-7509.
The third-annual Sutter Creek Heritage Day celebrates the city’s history from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Enjoy a stagecoach ride, pan for gold, tour the historic Knight Foundry (where you’ll get to see the 1800’s machinery at work). Many other historic venues that are rarely open to the public are also open to tour with docents on hand to answer questions. Pick up a free map around town, or start at the Sutter Creek Visitor Center, 71 Main St., Sutter Creek, where loads of cool artifacts and factoids are available. It’s all free to enjoy. Check suttercreek.org for more.
Have some fun with music, critters, history and art!