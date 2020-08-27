Ironstone is back for another round. Who's in?!
On Aug. 28, Ironstone Vineyards is bringing another drive-in movie to you. This time it will be the family favorite “Cars.”
The procedure is the same as last time. You buy the wine, Ironstone throws in the ticket and a bag of popcorn. As with last time, you have some options. You can purchase a bottle of red (Merlot), white (Sauvignon Blanc), non-alcoholic and premium (Limited Release Petite Sirah). For those interested in the “Premium” option, your purchase will also guarantee a space in the very front row! Please note: because space is limited, there will only be 12 Premium options available. You can view all four options and make your purchase at ironstonevineyards.com/cars.
You’ll be sent an event ticket following your purchase, which you’ll bring with you and show security at the gate when you arrive. When you arrive, you’ll get your bottle of wine (or non-alcoholic beverages) and a bag of popcorn.
PLEASE NOTE: Ironstone does not allow outside food and drink. There will be a concession stand with food and drink for purchase by Black Diamond Concessions. However, in order to skip any unwanted wait time, it is highly recommended that you order your food in advance. Purchase food in advance at ironstonevineyards.com/august
The gates open at 7:15 p.m. and the movie starts at 8:30 p.m. Ironstone Vineyards is located at 1894 6 Mile Road in Murphys. Visit ironstonevineyards.com/cars for more information.