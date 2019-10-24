Get your costumes ready and step into some fun this weekend.
From 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Anthony Delaney performs a free set at the Twisted Oak Tasting Room, 363 Main St., Murphys. Call 736-9080 for more.
“Phantom of the Opera” is shown at 6 p.m. Friday (maybe there are a few tickets left) and 12 p.m. Saturday (that show sold out some time ago) at Ironstone Vineyards, 1864 Six Mile Road, outside Murphys. The winery presents the 1925 silent film starring Lon Chaney with Dave Moreno accompanying the movie on the Alhambra Theater organ with a buffet meal and popcorn. Tickets are $35 each at ironstonevineyards.com or 728-1251.
A “Gigantic” Garage Sale is staged from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, behind the St. Katharine Drexel Parish, 11361 Prospect Drive, Martell. The Knights of Columbus Council 1849 fundraiser features a “large inventory” of items for the indoors and outdoors on sale to support the Interfaith Food Bank, Amador STARS, the ARC of Amador & Calaveras and the Amador Pregnancy Center. It’s free to visit. Call Dan Placido at 419-0293 for more.
Grab the leather jacket and the bobby socks for “Grease,” opening at 7 p.m. Friday, then playing at 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Wednesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays at the Fallon House Theatre, 11175 Washington St., Columbia. The Sierra Repertory Theatre production of the Tony Award-nominated shindig at Rydell High, where the innocent Sandy swoons at the sight of the devilish Danny and the Pink Ladies and the Burger Palace Boys sing their hearts out, plays through Dec. 15. Tickets are $20 to $37 at sierrarep.org or 532-3120, but opening weekend tickets are $25 apiece. The troupe says the show is rated PG-13.
Wake up early Saturday and head to the Strides Family Fun Walk, which begins at 10 a.m. at White Pines Park, off Blagen Road in White Pines. The Arnold Lions Club joins with other clubs to present information about diabetes in a 2-mile walk along the Arnold Rim Trail. It’s free, but leave a donation. Call 795-8291 to preregister.
It’s Open Garden Day from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Demonstration Garden at the Calaveras County Government Center, 891 Mountain Ranch Road, San Andreas. The Calaveras County Master Gardeners open the garden to assist home gardeners, conduct tours of the garden and stage a plant sale from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., this time concentrating on native plants, including trees and shrubs. The day is free to attend. Visit ucanr.edu/sites/CalaverasCountyMasterGardeners or call 754-6477 for more.
The All Hallows Harvest is open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Mother Lode Exchange, 1324 Jackson Gate Road, just outside Jackson. Exchange members present samples of their products with refreshments and live music. It’s free to attend. Visit motherlodeexchange.com for more.
The San Andreas Halloween Carnival welcomes little booys and ghouls from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday at the San Andreas Town Hall, 24 Church Hill Road, San Andreas. The San Andreas Merchants Association and the San Andreas Elementary School Parent Teacher Club stage an old-fashioned cake walk, haunted house, carnival games and snack shack for children. Admission is $2 each at the door. Call 754-2365 or 754-0127 for more.
Check in to Boo Boulevard from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday at Columbia State Historic Park, off Parrotts Ferry Road in Columbia. The Friends of Columbia State Historic Park welcomes “kids” of all ages to don costumes and enjoy safe trick or treating in the park. The Illumination of the Jack-o-lanterns and pumpkin-carving contests are conducted, and there is a Costume Parade and contests. You’ll find arts and crafts and a guided Spooky Trail, too. It’s all free, but bring a bag of candy to donate at the park museum when you arrive. Check friendsofcolumbiashp.org.
“Things That Go Bump in the Night” starts at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Buck Brush Loop (in the Glory Hole Recreation Area), accessed from Whittle Road off Highway 49, south of Angels Camp. A U.S. Bureau of Reclamation ranger leads a walk along the easy 1.3-mile roundtrip trail, exploring what’s out and about at night. Bring appropriate nighttime clothing and a flashlight. It’s free. Call 536-9543 for more.
Oaktown Gold performs at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Square, 100 Town Square Road (off Highway 4 and Little John Road), Copperopolis. The acoustic music duo treats listeners to a free show. Call 785-3444.
The All Hallows Faire welcomes guests dressed in their best from 12 to 11 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday to the Mother Lode Fairgrounds, 220 Southgate Drive (off Highway 49), Sonora. The costume play event welcomes all ages in costumes of all kinds for contests. You’ll explore encampments with Celts and Vikings, ancient warriors, pirates and even mythical creatures, and Gypsies, witches and more fantastical beings are sure to be about. Live music is performed by Tempest, Tumbleweed Time Machine, Brother Angus and the Black Irish Band (with the Blues Box Bayou Band on Sunday only). There is a Celtic village and marketplace, and roving entertainers and storytellers cast spells across the fairgrounds. You’ll see belly-dancers, too, and foods and beverages are sold. The new Sonora Fire-Con on Saturday night promises professional fire spinners and eaters, and the Burning of the Harvestman – a fun gathering of all ages around a bonfire – is lots of fun. Admission is $17 on Saturday and $12 on Sunday for adults and $15 and $10 for ages 13 to 17 and seniors and active military in advance at allhallowsfaire.com (weekend passes are $25). The fun is free for ages 12 and under.
The Sonora Bach Festival draws to a close with the Bach Brunch at 12 p.m. Sunday at the Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, 24176 Pine Lake Drive, Sugar Pine. Chef David Ingram whips up cinnamon rolls with orange cream glaze, salads, a frittata with asparagus, Kalamata olives and feta cheese and chicken Florentine topped with Hollandaise sauce. As if that wasn’t enough, there’s apple brown Betty with whipped cream and Ingram’s caramel sauce for dessert. The music is performed by the Bach Festival Trio; that is, Sandra Betti and Janet Telford on flutes and Ralph Retherford on cello. They’ll play during the brunch and stage a Baroque mini-concert before dessert. Tickets are $35 each at sonorabach.org or call 533-6330.
The “Lives of Indigenous People” exhibit is open from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the Jenny Lind Veterans Memorial Hall, 189 Pine St., Valley Springs. The Network of Art & Soul: Uniting Creativity fundraiser features artworks by area artisans with food and wine to support the nonprofit that assists Bay Area children in their neighborhoods. Tickets are $25 at calaverasartshow2.bpt.me.
From walks along scenic trails to disguising yourself for some excitement, enjoy what the season offers.