Virtual exhibition at the Reynolds Gallery
The Reynolds Gallery, located in the Jeannette Powell Art Center at the University of the Pacific in Stockton, will be hosting the opening of a juried virtual exhibition, “Dreaming of Equ>lity.” The event can be accessed via Zoom on Thursday, Jan. 14 at 6 p.m.
University of the Pacific student curators selected work from an open call addressing social and political discourses stimulated by the global crises of 2020. Thirty-one artists at all stages of their careers and from across the U.S. contributed work focused on their hopes for an end to the collective traumas of injustice, racism, discrimination and climate destruction.
Artists bravely confront systemic disadvantages with camera, paintbrush and pencil as swords. They also make the best of virtual opportunities to communicate messages of hope and to challenge us to create a more just and equal society. The 46 pieces in the show include documentary photography, photomontage, painting, drawing, collage, sculpture and video.
The show can be viewed on ArtSteps, an online exhibition platform that allows the audience to visit virtual spaces. Browse the exhibition or take the virtual tour curated by the gallery.
Use this link to attend the Zoom reception.
For more information, call (209) 762-7623.
A virtual concert
Foothill Conservancy will be presenting a live, virtual performance from award-winning “musician-storyteller” John McCutcheon on Saturday, Jan. 16, starting at 4 p.m.
A native of Wisconsin who resides in Georgia, McCutcheon spent years immersing himself in the traditional music of the Southern Appalachian Mountains. He is one of the country’s most respected and loved folk singers. As an instrumentalist, he is a master of a dozen different traditional instruments, most notably the rare and beautiful hammer dulcimer. His songwriting has been hailed by critics and singers around the globe. His 30 recordings have garnered every imaginable honor
including seven Grammy nominations and Parents’ magazine awards. And his commitment to grassroots organizing has put him on the front lines of many important issues, from supporting Wisconsin's teachers to opposing environmentally destructive Alaskan mining proposals.
McCutcheon is best known for his captivating live performances. As the late Pete Seeger said, “John McCutcheon is not only one of the best musicians in the U.S.A., but also a great singer, songwriter and song leader.” Johnny Cash called him, “The most impressive instrumentalist I’ve ever heard.” Describing his stories, the Washington Post said, “He has an uncanny ability to breathe new life into the familiar. His storytelling has the richness of fine literature.”
People of every generation and background feel at home when John McCutcheon takes the stage, with what critics describe as “little feats of magic,” “breathtaking in their ease and grace...,” and “like a conversation with an illuminating old friend.” His performances feature original and traditional songs with the profound mark of place, family and strength, along with stories told in a style that's been compared to Will Rogers and Garrison Keillor. It’s an evening not to be missed!
Foothill Conservancy will receive a portion of every ticket sold through their website. Tickets are $20 for general admission, $30 for a family/household, $10 for a student, and $5 for those who are unemployed or laid off. Tickets can be purchased at foothillconservancy.org.
The show will stream live on the Mandolin platform. Viewers are encouraged to set up a Mandolin account as soon as they receive their electronic ticket to ease logging in on the day of the show.
For more information, contact Carolyn at (209) 223-3508 or carolyn@foothillconservancy.org