Mother Lode wineries are slowly reopening, with special protocol to keep visitors safe. Here’s what you need to know when visiting the wine country this weekend.
Amador County
Gone are the days of standing a crowded tasting bar clamoring for your next taste of the nectar of the gods. Instead, we’re limiting our capacity, both in group size and overall number of parties, so we can maintain safe, physical distancing, both between staff and guests and between guest parties. You may still enjoy your tasting at a tasting bar or you might be seated at a table in the tasting room or even on a patio overlooking gorgeous foothill vineyards and beautiful garden landscapes.
- Reservations will be required and/or highly encouraged.
- Tasting stations (tasting bars, tables, chairs, etc.) will be sanitized after each use
- Physical distancing policies and procedures will be in place at all times
- Frequent touch points (door handles, counter tops, payment devices, pens, etc.) will be frequently sanitized
- Overall capacity at each winery is decreased to allow for physical distancing
- Restrooms and other common areas will be sanitized at least every hour
- Tasting experiences may occur outdoors
- Staff undergo daily health screenings and are asked to wear face coverings whenever interacting with customers
- Face coverings are requested and encouraged while not actively tasting and may be required at some locations
- If you are feeling sick, please stay at home
- You may see changes to tasting fees and structures for tasting experiences. Be sure to ask about tasting fee policies when making a reservation
- Meticulous hand hygiene is required of our staff and requested of guests.
Calaveras County
- Tasting room staff will be wearing face coverings as required. Visitors to tasting rooms are asked to wear a face covering to ensure businesses can continue to remain open. Numbers of new COVID-19 cases must be kept to a minimum if not at zero in order to reopen tasting rooms. You can wear a face covering when entering and leaving but can take it off to enjoy your wine
- Not all tasting rooms will be offering wine tastings or glass sales due to the many compliance tasks required to reopen under the current phase. Be sure to check the Tasting Room Directory to find out who will offer bottle sales only vs. wine to enjoy while visiting
- Some of our tasting room managers will ask for you to make a reservation before visiting so be sure to check the Tasting Room Directory above for details
- Group gatherings of more than 12 are not permitted at this time. Please plan your time in wine country accordingly
- If sick, please stay home. Calaveras’ family-run tasting rooms prioritize safety first
- The Calaveras Winegrape Alliance Wine Information Center will be open Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m-5 p.m. at 202 Main Street in Murphys. Stop by and get the latest tasting room maps and information
- Most restaurants in wine country have reopened. Check out this list of available restaurants, and for best results make a reservation.
Tuolumne County
Inner Sanctum Cellars Basecamp is offering tastings and will be hosting its first live music event since the onset of the stay-at-home order on Friday from 5:30-7 p.m. The Duo Tones will be back and are sure to get you on your feet. There will also be pizza from the St. Charles Saloon.
In order to maintain social distancing, tickets for the Friday live music events must be purchased online in advance at innersanctumcellars.com.
From Inner Sanctum: "You’ll see a different look in the tasting room as we still adhere to COVID-19 rules. We’ve installed a third bar which will help with distancing that we still feel is important.
You will be welcomed by our “Inner Sanctum Cellars Greeter” who will assist you once your at the property and our pourers will explain the new tasting process. We have set up the property so you can enjoy a glass, a bottle and some food in a relaxing and safe environment. Your time with us is precious and we want to provide you with the best experience. This has been an interesting time as a business, but it has also provided us the opportunity to recreate our best practices that our customers will hopefully appreciate for years to come. Cheers."
Inner Sanctum Cellars Basecamp is an outdoor venue located 22004 Parrotts Ferry Road in Sonora.