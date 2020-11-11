Check out these low-key events to fit into your weekend agenda!
Family Day in the Garden
In lieu of November Open Garden Day, which is usually “Family Day in the Garden,” the UCCE Tuolumne County Master Gardeners will be giving out Craft Kits aimed at kids in first through fourth grades at the Demonstration Garden on Saturday, Nov. 14 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. (Subject to availability as there are 100 kits available. The child must be present to receive the kit).
The gardeners will be handing out the kits at the entrance to the Demonstration Garden. Drive up to the gate to pick up a kit. Please respect all social requirements and other signage at the Garden.
The UCCE Master Gardeners of Tuolumne County are practicing the safety protocols mandated by the University of California. The purpose of these safety protocols is to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Please be aware that you will also be asked to practice them.
The Demonstration Garden is located at 251 S. Barretta Street in Sonora, (Cassina High School Campus).
Virtual art auction
You do not want to miss the fantastic local gifts, wine and art at the AmadorArts virtual auction on Facebook running Nov. 14-28.
For 22 years, the annual AmadorArts Winefest auction in Sutter Creek has been sure to delight buyers with perfect gifts for the season. Chock full of local arts, gifts and wines, the annual auction has been the primary source of support for AmadorArts, ensuring the required match for the Art Council Grant.
Help save the Art Council grant in Amador County so that AmadorArts can continue to provide scholarships, grants, art classes, arts advocacy, murals, artist resources and more. Since 1982, Amador County Arts Council AKA “AmadorArts” has worked to encourage, support and promote the arts in schools and the community.
Be a winning bidder in the virtual Winefest Auction 2020 by liking the AmadorArts Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/amadorartscouncil. Auction donations and questions may be directed to Alyssa Vargas at alyssa.amadorarts@gmail.com or 256-8166.