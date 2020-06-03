Need to get out? Ironstone Vineyards may not be hosting any concerts for the foreseeable future, but there’s still an opportunity to catch a good show (wine included).

Drive-in, wine and dine

Get your popcorn ready! Actually, Ironstone will prepare the popcorn, you just worry about getting there to enjoy the show.

Movie

The details:

Gate opens on Friday, June 5 at 7 p.m. The movie starts at 8 p.m.

“Our license doesn’t allow us to sell tickets to the movie, so in order to be able to bring this awesome event to you, we have set up a special where you buy a bottle of our Reserve Chardonnay and we throw in a free ticket to the event! You can purchase yours here: www.ironstonevineyards.com/drivein.

We’ll send you an event ticket following your purchase, which you’ll bring with you and show security at the gate when you arrive. When you arrive, you’ll get your bottle of Reserve Chardonnay and a bag of popcorn.

We are not allowing outside food and drink. We will have car-side service with food and drink for purchase. However, in order to skip the unwanted wait time, we highly recommend ordering your food in advance. After you have made your purchase for the event, head to www.ironstonevineyards.com/june5, select "Get Tickets" on the right and then enter in the food and drink of your choice. On the day of, we are asking that people pay with credit cards if possible, but we will accept cash, if necessary.”

For more information, call 209-728-1251

