Get your August going with music this weekend.
The Iconics perform at 5:30 p.m. Friday at Murphys Community Park on Algiers Street in Murphys. The Murphys Community Club presents the band with foods and beverages on sale as part of its free First Fridays in the Park series. Check visitmurphys.com or call 728-8093.
The Warm Charlie Band appears at 6 p.m. Friday at Mollie Joyce Park, 23922 Woodfern Drive, Pioneer. AmadorArts presents the band that plays rock ’n’ roll hits from the 1980s as part of its free TGIF summer series. Visit amadorarts.org or call 256-8166.
Gary Hoey performs at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Sutter Creek Theatre, 44 Main St., Sutter Creek. The blues guitarist plays an “intense” set with Jon Mulvey opening the show. Tickets are $26 in advance at suttercreektheatre.com or $29 on show day.
Support animals at the Rummage to the Rescue Sale and Fundraiser from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Humane Society of Tuolumne County conference room, 10040 Victoria Way, Jamestown. The society fundraiser features vintage goodies, linens, jewelry, animal-related items and much more on sale to support the nonprofit. Proceeds from Saturday’s event will be specifically used to help care for Gerdee, a stray dog that needs surgery and more immediate care. Visit hsotc.org or call 984-5489.
Flat Busted plays at 6 p.m. Saturday at Eproson Park, 22919 Meadow Drive, Twain Harte. The Twain Harte Area Chamber of Commerce presents the band as part of its Concerts in the Pines summer series. The dancing is free to enjoy. Visit twainhartecc.com for more.
Shamarr Allen performs at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Sutter Creek Theatre. The singer and trumpeter from New Orleans’ Ninth Ward draws influences from jazz, hip-hop, rock, funk and more. Tickets are $22 in advance at suttercreektheatre.com or $25 on show day.
Pitbull comes to Tuolumne at 7 p.m. Sunday for a show at the Westside Pavilion, 17807 Tuolumne Road, Tuolumne. “Mr. Worldwide” has sold more than 80 million singles and won several Grammys, proudly partying with the best of them with a special guest opening the show. This show was originally slated for June 27, and those tickets are honored on Sunday. Tickets are $55 to $325 at blackoakconcertseries.com.
Beat the heat by grooving to tunes! And have some fun while you’re at it.