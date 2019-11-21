There’s some autumn in the air, so bundle up a bit and get into the fun.
For a Thursday treat, Darrell Scott performs at 8 p.m. at the Sutter Creek Theatre, 44 Main St., Sutter Creek. The Kentucky country music singer and songwriter known for penning tunes for Garth Brooks, Faith Hill and the Dixie Chicks who has been nominated for several Grammys performs. Tickets are $35 in advance at suttercreektheatre.com or $41 on show day.
“The Game’s Afoot” opens at 7 p.m. Friday and plays at 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays (and 7 p.m. Dec. 12) at the Black Bart Playhouse, 580 S. Algiers St., Murphys. Murphys Creek Theatre presents the Ken Ludwig comedy about a famous Broadway superstar – known for portraying Sherlock Holmes – who invites fellow cast members to his opulent home for a dinner party that goes off the rails when a guest dies. Mother Lode actor and director Don Bilotti plays the superstar whose ego may interfere with his sleuthing. The show plays through Dec. 15. Tickets are $12 to $24 at murphyscreektheatre.org or 728-8422.
“The Great American Trailer Park Christmas Musical” opens at 7 p.m. Friday, then plays at 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Wednesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays at the East Sonora Theatre, 13891 Mono Way, Sonora. Sierra Repertory Theatre returns to the storied Armadillo Acres trailer park in Florida, where a decorating contest has pitted residents against a Scrooge-like woman who wants nothing to do with the holidays. Add songs with titles like “12 Days of Amnesia,” “Christmas Leather Love” and “Black and Blue on Christmas Eve,” and you have the makings of a riotous, albeit wholly inappropriate, outing loaded with kegnog and laughs. Catch it before it closes on Dec. 22. (The company advises parents that the show is rated R.) Tickets are $20 to $47 at sierrarep.org or 532-3120.
Walk and Refresh welcomes everyone from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Saturday to the First 5 Building, 975 Broadway, Jackson. The Amador County Labyrinth Project and Lungevity welcome guests to walk a labyrinth to enjoy meditative time as part of Lung Cancer Awareness Month. The relaxation is free. Call Lori Jagoda at 988-4244 for more.
The Chris Cain Band storms into Amador County at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Sutter Creek Theatre. The man nominated for the 2018 Blues Music Awards Guitarist of the Year (among numerous other accolades) serves “a soulful stew of Memphis-style electric blues and powerfully deep vocals.” Tickets are $24 in advance at suttercreektheatre.com or $28 on show day.
Fast-forward to Monday and Sweet Sounds and Sweet Treats begins at 6:30 p.m. at the Bret Harte Theater, 323 Main St. (Highway 49), Angels Camp. The Bret Harte High School music program fundraiser features a concert and dessert auction. It’s free to attend, but you’ll bid on or purchase your goodies, all while enjoying myriad performances. Call Anneliese Gill at 728-9386 for more.
