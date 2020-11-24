Looking for a low-key shopping experience this Thanksgiving weekend? Skip Black Friday and head over to your local Main Street for a relaxed (and safer) shopping experience on Small Business Saturday, Nov. 28.
These Mother Lode locations are hosting events on Small Business Saturday:
Angels Camp
From 11 a.m. until 6 p.m., the Angels Camp Business Association will be hosting a citywide open house to kick off the holiday season. Support your local merchants and enjoy special sales, dining and raffles!
For more information about the Holiday Open House, visit angelscampbusiness.com.
Amador Wine Country
Amador Vintners invites you to participate in Small Business Saturday by supporting the 43 family-owned wineries in Amador Wine Country. Their member wineries have some great specials lined up to help you with your holiday shopping.
Click here to find deals on local wines.
And don’t forget to take care of yourself and others this holiday season! Here is guidance from the California Department of Health on how to stay safe.
