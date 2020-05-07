Whether you’re at home with Mom this weekend or planning a virtual hangout, here are some pandemic-proof ways to celebrate Mother’s Day with your special lady.
Virtual paint party
Brush & Cork has added two new virtual paint parties for Mother's Day weekend.These parties offer a special time to paint and create memories (even during social distancing) that Mom, Dad, the kids, grandparents and friends will all enjoy.
Virtual parties come with video instruction via Zoom, a free video-conferencing software, and you'll be able to chat with instructors and other participants right from the comfort of your home. After registering at brushandcork.com, you'll receive the Zoom link and password. Swing by Brush & Cork studio at 226 W Jackson St in Sonora to pick up your paint kit at the date/time listed.
Open Mic Night
As we’re all hunkering down, AKA sheltering in place, there’s still Open Mic brought to you by the Amador County Arts Council. The next one is May 7, with sign ups beginning at 6 p.m. So, if you like to sing and play music, tell stories, read poetry, maybe even show us a dance, the popular Thursdays Open Mic is still happening but in a Zoom Room.
Download the free Zoom app and then join with this link. The Meeting ID is 447 533 381. The same Zoom Meeting link and ID can be used for every first Thursday.
It’s still for all ages and family friendly.
Perform with your buddies and/or enjoy the talents of others from all over the county. Performing on Open Mic is from 6:30 to 8:30 with 10 minute slots. People just call in, and sharing is encouraged. Mark your calendar for another one on June 4.
Partial funding for Online Open Mic comes from the California Arts Council, a State Agency. Donations are gratefully accepted to support the lifelong art learning that the non-profit Amador County Arts Council provides with all its varied programs. Visit amadorarts.org to donate.