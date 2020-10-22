The warmer days are waning, and it’s the final opportunity before Halloween weekend to visit your local farmers market. The season ends in November! Drive-in movies will also be ending this month in Calaveras County, so get over to Frogtown on Saturday for your last chance to watch a family friendly film from the comfort of your car.

‘Toy Story’ 4 at Frogtown

It’s the last drive-in movie of the season at the Calaveras County Fairgrounds: “Toy Story” 4 on Oct. 24, starting at 7 p.m.

movie

The last day to get discounted advance tickets is Oct. 23. until 4 p.m. The parking charge is $20 in advance, $25 day of the show. Concessions will be available but outside food is welcome. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit frogtown.org or call 736-2561.

Sutter Creek Music Weekends

Historic Sutter Creek in Amador County is OPEN! Alfresco dining, indoor seating, sunset cocktails: Main Street boutiques and galleries are excited to see you. Savor the road trip through Highway 49 and enjoy the charms of Sutter Creek and Amador City!

There will be music hosted by Feist Wines on Eureka Street, Hotel Sutter on Main Street and more on Oct. 24 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Please continue to #KeepAmadorHealthy by wearing your face coverings in public, social distancing and washing your hands. Our residents, small businesses, restaurants and wineries depend on it.

Farmers Markets

Although the Angels Camp Farmers Market ended last weekend, these other local markets will be with us through October.

CalaverasGROWN

CalaverasGROWN offers an online farmers’ market that delivers to Valley Springs, San Andreas, Angels Camp and Murphys for pickup every Thursday. Click here to shop.

Murphys

Every Sunday through October

9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Murphys Community Park

Facebook: @murphysfarmersmarkets

San Andreas

Every Thursday through October

4-6 p.m.

UCCE Master Gardener Demo Garden

Calaveras Government Center

Facebook: @Calaverasgrown

Sonora Certified Farmers Market

Every Saturday through October

7:30-11:30 a.m.

Parking lot at Theall and Stewart Streets

Facebook: @sonorafarmersmarket

