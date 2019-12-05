It’s hopefully no secret that Mother Nature plans on raining and snowing on some parade-like activities this weekend, so you might call to double-check on events if they’re outdoors. Many parades go on “rain or shine,” so don your gear and step into the holiday fun.
Friday gets us going with a Lighting of the Lights of Love Tree at 4:30 p.m. at Mark Twain Medical Center, 768 Mountain Ranch Road, San Andreas. The Mark Twain Medical Center Foundation, San Andreas Merchants Association and the San Andreas Rotary Club light the tree that remembers loved ones with light tributes (call 754-2603 for more information on purchasing a light). The event is free to attend.
Murphys Open House goes from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday in downtown Murphys. The Murphys Business Association welcomes merrymakers to enjoy shopping, carolers and musicians, a festive parade on Main Street at 5:30 p.m. (free to enter at visitmurphys.com or call Sue Freidman at 728-8183) and visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus inside the Native Sons Hall. There are barrel fires along the avenue to keep you warm, and the parade really delivers at this free event.
Sing with friends and neighbors before the Twain Harte Winter Wonderland Parade on Friday. The singalong starts at 5:30 p.m. under the arch on Joaquin Gully Road in town, and the beautiful lighted parade steps off at 6 p.m. Call 586-1976 if you’d like to enter the parade. After the procession, word has it that Santa Claus will hang around for photos with your little ones.
“Holiday Belles” is performed at 6 p.m. Friday at the Mountain Ranch Town Hall, 8049 Washington St., Mountain Ranch. The Mountain Melody Women’s Chorus of Calaveras County performs favorite holiday tunes mixed with some new songs that perfectly suit the season. The performance is part of a monthly potluck. The show is free, but leave a donation.
“In the Spirit of Lennon” is at 8 p.m. Friday at the Sutter Creek Theatre, 44 Main St., Sutter Creek. Drew Harrison pays tribute to the Beatles cofounder, recalling his intensity in the group’s works and his own music. Tickets are $20 in advance at suttercreektheatre.com or $23 on show day.
Pick your performance and hopefully you can still get tickets to the “Sounds of the Season” concerts, planned for 7:30 p.m. Friday and 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Sonora Opera Hall, 250 Washington St., Sonora. The Columbia College Community Chorus With Orchestra performs its annual holiday show with myriad favorite tunes included, all under the direction of Dr. Daryl Hollinger. Tickets are $12 for adults and free for ages 12 and under in advance at manzanitabookstore.com/merchandise, the Mountain Bookshop in Sonora, Manzanita Arts Emporium in Angels Camp or Murphys Music in Murphys. If still available, tickets are $15 at the door. Call 694-0168 for more.
A Vaccination and Microchipping Clinic goes from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Save a Pet Thrift Store, 120 Pine St., Valley Springs. Calaveras County Animal Services, the Friends of Calaveras Animal Services, veterinarian Dr. Ramora Simko and RSQ209 provide a rabies vaccination and microchipping clinic for Calaveras County dogs and cats. Canines must be on leashes and felines in carriers for this free event. Call 754-6509.
Speaking of four-legged friends, Paws & Claws continues from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Calaveras Humane Society, 1209 Highway 49, north of Angels Camp. The society has a photographer take photos of pets for the season, with photos emailed shortly after the event, to support its programs. The pics cost $25 each, and $5 for each additional pet. You MUST reserve ahead of time by calling 694-6338. Call 736-9417 for more.
A Craft Fair and Holiday Boutique is staged from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Mountain Christian Fellowship, 3844 E. Highway 4, east of Murphys. The church stages a sale of artworks and more created by local craftspeople. It’s free to stop by and peruse the goodies. Call 728-2250.
The “ArCreations Art Show and Sale” is conducted from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday at the Arc offices, 75 Academy Drive, Sutter Creek. The Arc of Amador and Calaveras nonprofit that assists people with intellectual and developmental disabilities presents its 14th annual show and sale of pieces created by clients. The show is free to visit. Call 267-5978 for more.
Here comes the Big Guy! The Valley Springs Christmas Parade steps off at 10 a.m. Saturday on Daphne Street in Valley Springs. The Valley Springs Area Business Association stages its 37th annual parade (free to enter by calling Hugo at 920-7034), with a craft sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Jenny Lind Veterans Memorial District Hall, 300 Daphne St., Valley Springs, and another from 5 to 8 p.m. at Terrace Plaza, corner of Highway 26 and Vista del Lago Drive, outside Valley Springs ($30 for booths by calling 920-7034). A Christmas tree is illuminated there at 6 p.m. All of these festivities are free to attend, and go on rain or shine.
The Ebbetts Pass Moose Yuletide Party welcomes guests from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday to the Ebbetts Pass Moose Lodge, 1965 Blagen Road, White Pines. Members of Women of the Moose Chapter 1714 welcome children ages 10 and under (and their families) to create crafts, decorate cookies, get their faces painted and more. And you can bet your reindeer that Santa Claus will stop by for photos. It’s free to attend. Call Melanie Kish at 890-3132 for more.
The AAUW Home Tour is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at four Sonora homes, with a Tea and Boutique at the Church of the 49ers, 11155 Jackson St., Columbia. The AAUW of Sonora’s 53rd annual tour features the quartet of homes decked out in their holiday finery, with tea and goodies served in Columbia, where a basket drawing awards prizes at 4:30 p.m. The event supports scholarships for women and girls in Tuolumne County. Tickets are $25 each at aauwsonora.org, by calling 533-0455 or at the Mountain Bookshop or Sonora Lumber in Sonora.
“Seniors Share Their 2019 Stories” happens from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday at the Calaveras County Library, 1299 Gold Hunter Road (off Mountain Ranch Road), San Andreas. The Voices of Wisdom program presents area senior citizens sharing the stories they have told this year as part of the project at this free event. Visit manzapress.com or call Monika Rose at 728-6171 for more.
“Holiday Belles” is performed at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Union Congregational Church, 1141 S. Main St., Angels Camp. The Mountain Melody Women’s Chorus of Calaveras County performs its Christmas show for all ages. The shows is (technically) free, but leave a $10 donation each to help the ladies purchase new music. Learn more about the group at mountainmelody.org. Call 419-0028.
A Stuff the Bus Toy Drive rolls along from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday at the Square, 100 Town Square Road (off Little John Road and Highway 4), Copperopolis. Members of the Copper Hills 4-H Club collect new, unwrapped toys for kids, with caroling, horse-drawn carriage rides, a tree lighting and visits with Santa Claus provided by the Square. The festivities are free to enjoy. Call 785-3444.
The Richard and Marilyn Knudson Free Christmas Community Dinner is served from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Saturday at Twain Harte Elementary School, 18815 Manzanita Drive, Twain Harte. Members of the Twain Harte Rotary Club serve a delicious meal, and dinners can be packed to-go if the weather’s frightful. It’s all free to enjoy. Call President Nola Thompson at 586-3181 for more.
The beautiful Las Posadas Candlelight Walk begins at 6 p.m. Saturday. Participants can pick up candles and programs on Spanish Street near Immaculate Conception Church or on Main Street in Sutter Creek before the procession starts. Episcopal, Methodist and Roman Catholic churches team up to stage this re-enactment of Mary’s and Joseph’s search for lodging in Bethlehem, with musicians and a choir accompanying the procession through the city as everyone sings along the way. It’s free to attend and held rain or shine. Check suttercreek.org for more.
“Winterdance – A Celtic Christmas” is at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Sutter Creek Theatre in Sutter Creek. Molly’s Revenge headlines this rambunctious holiday celebration with guest vocalist Amelia Hogan and the Murray Irish Dancers, performing Christmas songs old and new from all over the world. Tickets are $23 for adults and $12 for ages 12 and under in advance at suttercreektheatre.com or $27 and $12 on show day.
A Holiday Open House welcomes everyone from 1 to 7 p.m. Sunday to downtown Mokelumne Hill. The Mokelumne Hill Community Historical Trust welcomes guests to enjoy free horse-drawn carriage rides, special activities (face painting, reindeer games, foods and beverages) inside merchants’ shops, with ornament-making at the Mokelumne Hill Branch Library, gingerbread house-decorating for kids at Ed’s and Brenda’s (a do-not-miss-spot during these festivities, if you ask me) and photos with Santa Claus inside the Hotel Leger. A tree-lighting is at 5 p.m. at Renegade Winery. The excitements are free, and you can park off of Highway 49 about a half-mile from Main Street at the old restaurant parking lot and catch a ride into town. Check mokehill.org or call 286-1387.
“Holiday Belles” is performed at 2 p.m. Sunday at Renegade Winery, 8345 Main St., Mokelumne Hill. This is a fine chance to bundle up to hear the ladies sing, and peruse Moke Hill’s seasonal specialties before or after the show. (Plan on the heavy coat since the stage is outdoors.) The show is free, but donate to the chorus.
“It’s a Big Band Christmas” is at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Dogwood Theater, Columbia College, 11600 Columbia College Drive, Columbia. The Columbia College Big Band performs a holiday show with special guest Bob Secor on piano and trumpet (he’s incredible on both instruments!). Tickets are $15 each at manzanitabookstore.com/merchandise (have patience; this site is persnickety to say the least), the Mountain Bookshop in Sonora or the Manzanita Bookstore on campus.
Blue Oyster Cult performs at 7 p.m. Sunday at the Grand Oak Ballroom at the Jackson Rancheria Casino Resort, 12222 New York Ranch Road, outside Jackson. The New York rock band known for catchy, but heavy songs comes back to Amador. Tickets are $30 to $35 at jacksoncasino.com.
I hope the skies are clear for whichever festivities you elect to join. May your weekend be brighter than ever, and your travels be safe and comfy.