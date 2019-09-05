Hold on, because there’s a flurry of fun in store this weekend.
Leilani and the Distractions performs at 5:30 p.m. at Murphys Community Park on Algiers Street in Murphys. The Murphys Community Club presents the Tuolumne County band with foods and beverages on sale as part of its free First Fridays in the Park series. Check visitmurphys.com or call 728-8093 for more.
“As You Like It” plays at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday in the parking lot of Mountain Youth and Community Theatre, 14372 Cuesta Court, Sonora. The theater troupe stages William Shakespeare’s comedy in a shortened “family friendly time” with a cast of players ranging in ages from 7 to adults, with cupcakes and popcorn (no alcohol) on Friday and wine, cheesecake and chocolate-covered strawberries on Saturday. Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for students and seniors at mountainyouthact.com or call 874-6408.
A Softball Tournament features opening ceremonies at 8:30 a.m. Saturday at Copello Park, on Copello Road just off Highway 49 in Angels Camp. The Calaveras Cancer Support Group stages its 14th annual tournament to provide support to those battling cancer. This year, the proceeds help Lindsey Wahlman. There are 16 teams set to compete, and anyone can come and watch and purchase tickets for a big drawing, or volunteer to help stage the event. Call Mike Zielke at 743-6262.
A Summer Fruit Tree Pruning class starts at 9 a.m. Saturday at an Amador County site that’s divulged when you reserve a spot in the class. The Amador County Master Gardeners discuss the best ways to prune fruit trees with hands-on exercises and much more. Bring your pruning shears and loppers if you have them to this free class. Visit ucanr.edu/mgamador or call 233-6838 for the location.
An Open Garden Day is presented from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Demonstration Garden at Cassina High School, 251 S. Barretta St., Sonora. The Tuolumne County Master Gardeners present Cooper Kessel talking on “Sustainable Landscaping” and Lisa Page speaking on “Winter Vegetable Gardening” at 10:30 a.m., and conduct tours and answer questions. There is also a plant sale loaded with specimens suited to planting in the fall on tap. The event is free to attend. Visit ucanr.edu/sites/tuolumne_county_master_gardeners or call 533-5912 or 533-5695.
Hermitfest welcomes everyone to the high country from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday at Hermit Valley, 38 miles east of Arnold off Highway 4. The Ebbetts Pass Scenic Byway Association stages its 13th annual celebration of the pass with live music from the Bodie 601 Band, Beans Souza, the Bill Welles Band, Grover Anderson and the Lampoliers and the Hermitfest Allstar Band, with foods and nonalcoholic beverages sold. There are telescopes on hand for celestial viewing at around 9 p.m. Organizers recommend you dress in layers for this free event. Visit scenic4.org for more.
Twain Harte a la Carte swings into action from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday at Eproson Park, 22919 Meadow Drive, Twain Harte. Soroptimist International of Twain Harte stages its 23rd annual event with baskets and gift certificates in a silent auction, with wine tasting and gourmet foods and live music by Stompbox to support its community programs. Tickets are $40 each at twainhartesoroptimist.org or call Pat Koral at 928-1616.
The Serving Our Seniors Dinner is at 7 p.m. Saturday at the San Andreas Town Hall, 24 Church Hill Road, San Andreas. The Calaveras County Senior Center fundraiser features a no-host bar, a tri-tip dinner, door prizes, drawings and a silent auction, and Rick Hammonds plays tunes. The festivities assist in staging the center’s programs. Tickets are $25 at 754-3967 or 754-4767.
The Columbia Kicks Big Band performs at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Square, 100 Town Square Road (off Highway 4 and Little John Road), Copperopolis. The jazz band plays tunes from Glen Miller to Count Basie and much more with singers adding to the fun at this free show. Call 785-3444.
The Tim Bluhm Band appears at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Sutter Creek Theatre, 44 Main St., Sutter Creek. The “quintessential California musician” performs with the Coffis Brothers and the Mountain Men. Tickets are $24 in advance at suttercreektheatre.com or $28 on show day.
Deep Purple storms into Calaveras County at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Ironstone Amphitheatre, 1894 Six Mile Road, outside Murphys. The legendary rock ’n’ roll band that has sold more than 100 million albums comes to Murphys; try and NOT hum along to “Smoke on the Water”!! And Foghat (“I Just Wanna Make Love to You” and “Slow Ride”!) opens the show. Tickets are $55 to $405 at ironstoneamphitheatre.net or 800-745-3000.
The Black Irish Band performs at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Jamestown Hotel, 18153 Main St., Jamestown. The popular Tuolumne County band celebrates the 30th anniversary of “Back to the Future III” (when the band formed!), playing folk tunes from around the world. There’s an $8 cover charge at the door. Call 984-3902 for more.
Sunday includes the St. Patrick’s Parish Festival from noon to 5 p.m. at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 820 S. Main St. (Highway 49), Angels Camp. The church presents international foods on sale, wine tasting, a Corvette drawing and live music from the Rusty Rockers. The festivities are free. Call Laurie Leone at 785-6215 for more.
And don’t miss “Big Band Goes Latin” at 3 p.m. Sunday at the Dogwood Forum at Columbia College, 11600 Columbia College Drive, Columbia. The 25-piece Columbia Big Band is joined by Johnny Valdes on guitar and the Mario Flores Jazz Band. When Dr. Rod Harris gets these musicians going, sparks fly and the energy levels rise. And Flores’ hands are a blur on the congas! Tickets are $15 at the Mountain Bookshop in Sonora or the Manzanita Bookstore on campus. (You can try and get tickets at http://www.manzanitabookstore.com/MerchList?ID=22114 – but I had trouble landing on the purchase page.)
It’s kids onstage, gardeners learning new techniques, seniors getting a hand and more music than your ears can process this weekend. Have too much fun.