Usher in the new year by feeding your creativity with these upcoming artistic opportunities!
Sutter Creek Gallery
Sutter Creek Gallery is returning to Main Street, Sutter Creek, after an absence of almost a year. In January, the gallery will be displaying local art and offering custom matting and framing services at 40B Main Street. The cooperative members are excited to have a new home and, based on comments received from the community, others are also looking forward to our return.
Moving in will take place in early January with an opening date as soon as displays are in place. Twenty artists will be showing original paintings, prints and cards, photographs, jewelry, pottery, gourds, and fiber arts. The cooperative believes that “art is for everyone” and the prices reflect that theme. New art is continuously brought into the gallery, making each visit a special experience.
The gallery provides some of the best framing services in the area with competitive prices utilizing about 75 different styles of frames and a variety of mat colors. The gallery will frame personal works of art, your favorite piece purchased elsewhere, or any artwork purchased at the gallery, all to match individual tastes and décor.
Once fully open, gallery hours will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday through Monday. Personal appointments can be arranged to view the artwork or to order framing. For information or to make an appointment call 209-267-0228. The gallery’s website, suttercreekgallery.com, features individual pages on each artist and provides news about upcoming shows. Updates are also provided on the gallery’s Facebook page.
Photography competition and exhibition
The Tuolumne County Arts Alliance (TCAA) is accepting entries for the 34th Annual
VIRTUAL InFocus Competition and Show, beginning Jan. 4 at 6 a.m. using the web-based competition management system, Smarter Entry. The final deadline for entries is Feb. 8 at 6 p.m.
Due to COVID-19, this year’s show will be an online event, in compliance with CDC guidelines designed to contain the spread of the virus.
The entry fee is $20 for first 2 entries and $10 each for any additional images up to the limit of six images per person. Each entry gets a membership to TCAA and all the benefits that are included with it.
This year’s competition is accepting entries in the following 6 categories: Covid Times: a 20/20 Perspective, Landscape, Man Made, Animals, Plants and People.
Additional information can be found on the TCAA website: InFocus-tcaa.org