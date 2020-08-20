Imagine thinking you’d possibly found the largest deposit of gold in the Mother Lode. Then imagine exploring a little deeper and discovering you just found a big, dark pit.
That’s just a little of the history visitors to Black Chasm Cavern National Natural Landmark will receive during their outing to the historical hole in the ground.
The cavern, found at 15701 Pioneer Volcano Road in Volcano, can be a tricky place to find, but using any number of GPS apps should make the trek easier. Once there, visitors can peruse the gift shop or take a 45-minute tour of the cavern, which is anything but a hole in the ground.
It’s also a good way to beat the hazy, hot summer days, as the temperatures in the cavern are typically in the 50-degree range this time of year.
Since landmark staff is following social distancing and face-covering guidelines, less people are allowed on each tour to make it more spacious in the underground world. That means the tours fill up fast and the wait times for subsequent tours could be an hour or more. Arriving before the cavern opens at 10 a.m. can get people on the list a little quicker.
Can’t make it on the weekend? The attraction is open seven days a week, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
During the tour, visitors will learn the history behind the discovery of the cavern, just how deep it goes, why that one wall glows, and what stalagmites, stalactites and helictites are.
And, depending on who your tour guide is, be prepared for some pretty punny cave talk.
For more information on Black Chasm Cavern National Natural Landmark, call (888) 488-1960 or visit cavetouring.com.