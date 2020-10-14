Check out these fun ways to support the local community this weekend!
Calaveras Mentoring Party--To Go!
The Calaveras Mentoring Foundation presents The Party To Go on Saturday, Oct. 17 from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. Proceeds will support youth and young adult mentoring in Calaveras County.
The event consists of a Parking Lot Pick-Up Dinner for Two of baby back ribs, yummy mac & cheese, green salad, artisan bread and cookies from Lila and Sage for $80. At time of purchase, ticket holders will choose a pick-up location in either Murphys or Angels Camp. On the same day, an on-line auction will begin and run for five days. Just a few of the items for auction are a week in Punta de Mita, Mexico, a sightseeing flight, a two-day South Fork rafting trip for four from O.A.R.S., and a fabulous two-night VIP package at the Grand Reserve Inn including dinner at Taste in Plymouth, CA.
For more details, visit CalaverasMentoring.org or call 736-7706.
Art online
Artists Studio Tours—a weekend when art lovers can tour the studios of Calaveras artists—has long been a signature event for local artists in September. But this year, due to COVID-19 risks to artists and collectors, the Calaveras County Arts Council has pivoted to an online event, which can be viewed at calaverasarts.org.
According to Executive Director Kathy Mazzaferro, the Arts Council has recast the event. “We understand that this is a difficult year for all,” she said. “We propose a different way to support our Calaveras County artists. Instead of two days in September for people to visit studios, we’ve created an online event, which lasts until the end of October to advertise our participating artists to the public.”
“You can go to our website and explore the work of 25 local artists,” said Maggie Sloan, marketing director and creator of the event. “It’s fun to click through, read their statements, and find out what they’re doing. And of course there is a sales page!”
You can arrange with individual artists to see more of their work, or arrange a private viewing of work that’s in the Arts Council’s San Andreas Gallery Store.
“We’re very pleased with the selection of artists we have this year for our online tour,” said Sloan. “The art is beautiful, fun. Charming. It’s created with so much heart.”