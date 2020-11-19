Check out these virtual and socially-distanced events going on this weekend!
Crafty Chicks Road Show
Head over to the Calaveras County Fairgrounds this Saturday, Nov. 21, rain or shine, for an amazing selection of locally handcrafted, vintage, upcycled, repurposed and curated treasures made by 80 crafty chicks (and dudes).
The event will include home and holiday decor, food trucks, artisanal food and beverages, and a raffle prize drawing for the Angels Camp Community Club. Don’t forget to pick up something special for your holiday table―honey, jam, fudge, nuts and more!
Gates open at 10 a.m. and close at 4 p.m. Admission is only $2.
Masks must be worn to attend this event. Social distancing will be practiced. Vendors will have hand sanitizer stations available.
The Calaveras County Fairgrounds are located at 101 Frogtown Road in Angels Camp.
For more information, call (209) 648-0326.
Mother Lode Storytelling
The Mother Lode Storytelling Guild is getting ready for a big online Zoom storytelling concert with the Los Angeles Community Storytellers. “The 2020 Zoom Tellabration!”
“North Meets South to Celebrate the Art of Storytelling” features four Sierra Nevada tellers and seven Los Angeles area storytellers, and will air on Sunday, Nov. 22 from 3 p.m. to 4:30p.m.. Audience members can register to attend and watch from the comfort of home. The event is free with a suggested donation to the event's co-producer, The Storytelling Association of California.
“We're very excited about our Sierra-Nevada tellers,” says storyteller BZ Smith, who coordinated the foothill performers. “The lineup represents some of our strongest regional storytellers.”
On tap will be musician and storyteller Tim McCaffrey of Twain Harte, Next-Gen teller Colleen Nunn of Angels Camp and veteran teller Cynthia Restivo of Sonora. Joining them will be Angela Heiss of Mariposa County. The Los Angeles area tellers represent a cross-section of actors, voice-over and radio performers, theatre arts educators, environmental tellers, library storytellers, longtime LA area tellers, and one doctor who uses storytelling in her healing practice.
“We're urging people to sign up as soon as possible,” says Smith, who coordinated the Sierra Nevada performers. “The program is limited to about 50 virtual Zoom seats.”
Early signup is highly recommended, and can be done here.
The concert is free, but donations can be made at storynet.org/donate/.
Virtual printmaking
The Sierra Nevada Alliance invites you to have fun, get inspired, and create landscape greeting cards with the fine art of printmaking!
This class will take place on Nov. 22, from 4-5:30 p.m., and the cost is $25.
This virtual class is a great opportunity to learn about this artistic technique and pay homage to the beauty of the Sierra. The class will be led by local artist and teacher Gina Stowell, and is inspired by the works of artist Tom Killion. Attendees will be making landscapes sketched on paper then transferred to a Styrofoam printmaking plate, and then card stock. In addition to the supplies list please have a cookie sheet or a plastic tray to roll ink, pencil, eraser, a piece of copy paper, tape and a ballpoint pen..
Sign up here.