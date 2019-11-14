We’re inside and outside this weekend, folks.
The Men: Make Time to Take Care of Yourself workshop runs from 10 a.m. to noon Friday at Mark Twain Medical Center, 768 Mountain Ranch Road, San Andreas. The hospital presents Drs. Vik Moharir and Wyatt Jaffe discussing men’s health issues, including prostate health and emergency care, and Natasha Johnson, with the Calaveras Veterans Services Office, discusses veterans benefits, followed by a lunch. The event is free, but reserve now by calling Nikki Stevens at 754-5919.
A “Safe Space” reception welcomes art lovers from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday to the AmadorArts Center, 617 Highway 49, Jackson. The Amador County Arts Council, Tri-county LGBTQ Alliance, Amador PFLAG, NorCal Mental Health America, Amador County Suicide Prevention Coalition, Sierra Wellness and Recovery Center and the Blue Mountain Coalition for Youth and Families celebrate a show that highlights experiences of the marginalized and disenfranchised, with more than 30 works to “bring new opportunities for understanding the value of diversity in our rural community, specifically LGBTQ individuals and their allies.” The reception and show are free to visit. Check amadorarts.org or call 256-8166 for more.
Start your Saturday with a Chaparral Foray at 10 a.m. The group meets at the Parrotts Ferry Bridge on Parrotts Ferry Road outside Vallecito, where a U.S. Bureau of Reclamation ranger leads the group through a “forest of shrubs” to discover what creatures live in the chaparral ecosystem. Participants also get to see the remnants of the Duchess Gold Mine. Bring water and sturdy boots for this “strenuous” 3.5 mile loop. It’s free. Call 536-9543 for more.
The Crafty Chicks Roadshow is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Calaveras County Fairgrounds on Gun Club Road (off Highway 49), south of Angels Camp. More than 80 vendors offer handcrafted, vintage and repurposed items for sale. There is a $2 admission charge at the door. Call Julie Douglas at 648-0326.
The Teddy Bear Tea is at 2 p.m. Saturday at Ironstone Vineyards, 1894 Six Mile Road, outside Murphys. Soroptimist International of Calaveras County presents its 21st annual event with tea and desserts, face painting, a photo booth, drawings and entertainment, all to support its programs for women and girls in the county (I saw no word as to whether Santa will be there, oddly). Tickets are $25 for adults and $15 for ages 12 and under at ironstonevineyards.com or 753-9700.
For groovy tunes, check out Joe Craven and the Sometimers, playing at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Sutter Creek Theatre, 44 Main St., Sutter Creek. The singer, songwriter and comedian (he tells great stories) performs a wild assortment of musical styles on a wondrous assortment of instruments, with Jonathan Stoyanoff, Bruce MacMillan, Barry Eldridge and daughter Hattie Craven playing along. Kate Gaffney was just announced as the opening act. Tickets are $20 in advance at suttercreektheatre.com or $23 on show day.
The Tellabration is from 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday at Legends Books, Antiques and Ice Cream, 131 S. Washington St., Sonora. The Mother Lode Storytelling Guild presents Tim McCaffrey, Claudia Tonge, David Simerly, Colleen Dolan Nunn and Richard Haratani sharing tales as part of a worldwide event. The fun is free to enjoy. Visit sierranevadastorytelling.org or call 559-7697.
A Holiday Bazaar Arts and Crafts Sale is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Calaveras Senior Center, 956 Mountain Ranch Road, San Andreas, jewelry, sculpture, quilts, embroidery, photography, jams, baked goods and more, created by local artisans, are available for purchase to support the senior center; free to attend, 754-3967.
From tunes to trails, step out for some fun this weekend.