Hold on, because fall is roaring to life this weekend!
“Romeo and Juliet” continues at 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays at the Black Bart Playhouse, 580 S. Algiers St., Murphys. The Murphys Creek Theatre production of William Shakespeare’s tragic tale of love plays through Oct. 13. Tickets are $12 to $24 at murphyscreektheatre.org or 728-8422.
Plan B performs at 6 p.m. Friday at Forest Meadows Golf Course, 633 Forest Meadows Drive (off Highway 4), east of Murphys. The popular Calaveras County trio performs to close out a summer series (is the group really retiring?). The show is free to enjoy, and dinners are sold. Call 728-3439 for more.
The Sierra Gold Quilt Show warms us up from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Amador County Fairgrounds, 18621 Sherwood St., Plymouth. The Sierra Gold Quilt Guild shows members’ myriad works, with Susan Boyd as the featured quilter. There are vendor booths and a Country Store, a small quilt auction, drawings and more. Check sgqg.org or call 296-6750 for more.
Maybe you can squeeze into the final Stories in Stone Cemetery Tours, staged at 7 and 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Columbia State Historic Park, off Parrotts Ferry Road in Columbia. The Friends of Columbia State Historic Park stages tours of the Columbia Cemetery, guided by costumed docents who regale guests with tales about the people who lived and died and were buried in the historic Gold Rush town. The route is “paved but strenuous,” the nonprofit says, and guests should dress for chilly weather. Tickets are $25 each at friendsofcolumbiashp.com; for more, call 588-9128.
The Big Crush Harvest Wine Festival is from Friday through Sunday (11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday) at more than 40 wineries in Amador County. The Amador County Vintners present the annual celebration of the harvest with wine and food pairings, entertainment and much more. Tickets are $65 for the weekend or $50 for Sunday, and $15 for designated drivers at participating wineries. Check amadorwine.com for more.
West Point Lumberjack Day is Saturday, beginning with a pancake breakfast at 7 a.m. at the American Legion Hall on Highway 26. I like watching the kids swoop down Main Street during the Soapbox Derby at 8:30 a.m. One of Calaveras County’s largest parades steps off at 11 a.m. and a Logging Show finds axes flying and chain saws buzzing at 1 p.m. The 45th annual event also features vendor booths offering arts and crafts, foods and beverages and more. You’ll hear live music from the Slade Rivers Band, and a horseshoe tournament starts at 2 p.m. The Lumberjack Day Dance is held at 7 p.m. at the West Point Town Hall, 2283 Highway 26, West Point, with DJ Stephanie Thompson, too; admission is $5 at the door to support the West Point Lions Club. The festivities are free to enjoy, and there is parking in lots along Highway 26 for $5 (benefits the Bret Harte High School FFA chapter).
Putting Your Garden to Bed and Care of Garden Tools classes start at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Amador County GSA Building, 12200-B Airport Road, Martell. The Amador County Master Gardeners discuss fall cleanup and preparations for the new garden, making your garden more attractive to you and not insects and pests, and they talk about weed prevention. Tool maintenance is also covered in this free session. Visit ucanr.edu/mgamador or call 233-6838.
The Calaveras Grape Stomp jumps into action from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at Murphys Community Park on Algiers Street in Murphys. The 26th annual Calaveras Winegrape Alliance fundraiser features two-person teams competing to squish the most juice from half-barrels of grapes, with the Gold Rush Street Faire on Main Street offering arts and crafts and foods and beverages. Proceeds from the stomp support scholarships the alliance gives to high school graduates. The fun is free to enjoy. Check calaveraswines.org or call 728-9467.
An Open Garden Day welcomes you from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday to the Demonstration Garden at Cassina High School, 251 S. Barretta St., Sonora. The Tuolumne County Master Gardeners present “Bill the Bulb Baron” at 10:30 a.m., and conduct a plant sale with loads of specimens set to grow. They lead tours and answer questions, too. It’s free to attend (held rain or shine). Check ucanr.edu/sites/tuolumne_county_master_gardeners or call 533-5912 or 533-5695.
The Handmade Parade is at dusk on Saturday (the fun starts at 4 p.m.) in Rocca Park in downtown Jamestown. The fourth-annual Tuolumne County Arts event features hands-on crafts, face painting, a photo booth and several performances, along with the parade that promises prizes. It’s all free to enjoy. Check tuolumnecountyarts.org or call 532-2787
Wood and Wire performs at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Square, 100 Town Square Road (off Highway 4 and Little John Road), Copperopolis. The Austin, Texas, bluegrass band that’s gotten a Grammy nomination performs a free show. Call 785-3444.
A Spaghetti Dinner and Bingo opens the doors at 5 p.m. with dinner at 5:30 p.m. and bingo at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at the Mountain Ranch Community Hall, 8049 Washington St., Mountain Ranch. The Mountain Ranch Community Club fundraiser features a spaghetti dinner with bingo games ($1 per card or six for $5) and a no-host bar to support maintenance of the hall. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for ages 7 and under at the door, Barbara, 754-5360.
Jimbo Mathus performs at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Sutter Creek Theatre, 44 Main St., Sutter Creek. The singer, songwriter and guitarist performs with Matt Patton (of the Drive By Truckers), playing tunes direct from the deep South; tickets are $24 in advance at suttercreektheatre.com or $28 on Saturday.
The Sonora Bach Festival’s Youth Concert is at 3 p.m. Sunday at the Church of the 49ers, Jackson and Gold streets in Columbia. The festival recognizes young musicians who competed for scholarships at this concert; there are 25 youths slated to perform! Tickets are just $5 at sonorabach.org, where you can learn about the rest of the fest!
Peter Frampton bids us farewell at 7 p.m. Sunday at the Westside Pavilion, 17807 Tuolumne Road, Tuolumne. The guitar legend brings his farewell tour to the Mother Lode, with Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening opening the rock ’n’ roll show (this band’s a winner, too!). Tickets are $49 to $1,300 at blackoakconcertseries.com.
Whew! And we thought summer was a busy time! Enjoy the fun.