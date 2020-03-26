Well, this is awkward. How do you write a guide to the weekend when no one is allowed to leave their homes?
Luckily, we have some innovative folks here in the Mother Lode who aren’t letting a quarantine get in the way of your weekend dose of arts and entertainment. As long as you have a functional internet connection, you’ll be able to see, hear and perhaps even taste the best of the region from the comfort (and safety) of your own couch.
Happening Friday, March 27
Virtual bonfire concert
Inner Sanctum Cellars presents "Bonfire Friday Virtual Live Concert" with Jill Warren. Tune in to the Inner Sanctum Facebook page Friday from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. and enjoy.
Happening Saturday, March 28
Quarantine cabaret
Life is a cabaret, and Fourth Wall Entertainment Troupe will be Facebook live-streaming its most popular numbers from cabarets past this Saturday.
This variety musical revue will feature performances by Joe Urrutia, Nick and Trista Behm, Cyndie Klorer, Rob Byron and Ann Mazzaferro, who will be sporting exciting, sequined costumes from the 1920s.
The set will be reminiscent of a cabaret bar, with scattered tables and chairs (an appropriate distance of 6 feet apart). The cast will sit at the tables during the performance to cheer each other on, as there will be no live audience.
“We are really excited about the ambiance this will convey, as well as the unity and support among the performers,” Fourth Wall Director Cyndie Klorer said. “This is the core troupe of performers who have done multiple cabaret shows in the past. We are a tight-knit group who work well together. We decided unanimously that we wanted to do something for the community to lighten the mood, and to remind them that we at Fourth Wall Entertainment are still alive and kicking! “
Klorer added that the six performers and one sound/light technician will remain below the suggested limit for gatherings.
“Our health and safety is also a priority as we work together to bring some entertainment to our friends and neighbors,” she said.
Fourth Wall will also be sharing an online fundraiser during the event for an upcoming performance of "Gentlemen Prefer Blondes,” as well as acknowledging generous sponsors and donors.
Fix yourself a “quarantini” and visit the Fourth Wall Entertainment Troupe Facebook page at 7 p.m. to join in the fun.
Virtual wine tasting with Inner Sanctum
Join Inner Sanctum Cellars again for a tasting of their 2018 Zinfandel “Skully,” with sommelier Rick Watts, live on Facebook Saturday at 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.
The virtual tasting is one of three hosted by the Tuolumne County winery, with a tasting of the 2019 Chardonnay “Dwell in Joy” scheduled for the same times on April 4.
In order to take part in these tastings, you will need the new wines on hand. You can order these wines on the Inner Sanctum website in a trio pack for $82 plus tax. Wine club members will receive their discounts.
Wine can also be purchased individually during Inner Sanctum’s “Wine Drive Thru,” every Saturday from 12-5 p.m. at Inner Sanctum Cellars Basecamp, 22004 Parrotts Ferry Road in Sonora. With a purchase of three bottles during the Saturday Drive Thru, you will get a free mystery bottle.
The winery is also offering pickup alternatives including curbside services and home deliveries of two or more bottles. Visit innersanctumcellars.com or call 532-7369 for more information.