It’s gearing up to be a great weekend for music lovers in the Mother Lode.
Starting Saturday, Feb. 22
Blues and songwriting in Sutter Creek
Feist Wines presents a weekend full of music to pair with their award-winning wines. The intimate venue hosts local band The Allen Frank Trio on Saturday, Feb. 22 at 7 p.m. and East Coast singer songwriter Kris Delmhorst accompanied by Austin Nevins on electric guitar Sunday, Feb. 23 at 6 p.m.
The Allen Frank trio play traditional and original blues with fervor. Frank has been performing on the west coast for over thirty years. Along with drummer Allen Kreutzer, he has carried his brand of blues across Northern California. The third in the trio is stand-up bass player Steve Doss. Their sound is hip with a mix of blues standards and originals. Sometimes accompanying the band is keyboardist Joe Bellamy whose stage presence embodies ‘cool.’
Kris Delmhorst is an American songwriter, singer, and instrumentalist. Delmhorst is hailed as “bold and brilliant” by the Boston Globe and “captivating” by Allmusic. She has released six full-length records on respected indie label Signature Sounds, albums that range from intimate and acoustic to rock quartet; from found-sound home recordings to classic poetry refigured and set to music, as well as a variety of EPs and side projects and a sky-larking album of acoustic covers of new-wave masters The Cars.
A constant collaborator, Delmhorst has appeared on vocals, cello, and fiddle on records and stages with fellow songwriters Anais Mitchell, Lori McKenna, Chris Smither, Mary Gauthier, Erin McKeown, Winterpills, Peter Mulvey, Gregory Alan Isakov and many more.
Delmhorst lives in western Massachusetts with singer Jeffrey Foucault and their young daughter. Unwilling to choose between a life and a career, she pursued both at once, a winding path that’s put her eclecticism and wanderlust at the forefront of each. Raised in Brooklyn, NY, Delmhorst studied classical cello and the 80’s FM dial before decamping to rural Maine to work as an organic farmer. Laid up with a broken ankle with no electricity in the dead of winter, she taught herself to play fiddle, and later guitar, eventually writing her own songs.
The winery offers wood fired pizza and small plates. General admission tickets for the Allen Frank Trio are $10 and $15 for Kris Delmhorst. Tickets are available online at feistwines.com or at the door.
Feist Wines is located at 15 Eureka Street in Sutter Creek. For more information, call Susan Feist at (209) 267-8020 or (209) 256-3779.
Happening Sunday, Feb. 23
Mountain Ranch is Blooming Again
The second-annual FREE event welcomes everyone to share heirloom and organic seeds (you do not have to bring seeds to participate) and some transplants, with gardeners providing tips and tricks, area farmers and vendors sharing their goods and drawings for prizes. Proceeds supporting the resource center and the Mountain Ranch Food Pantry.
The event runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Mountain Ranch Resource Center, at the corner of Whiskey Slide and Mountain Ranch Roads in Mountain Ranch.
Call Terry McBride at (209) 728-7592 for more information.
But wait, there’s more! Another seed sharing event is happening on Saturday, Feb. 22 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Tuolumne County Senior Center at 540 Greenley Road in Sonora. Hosted by the Master Gardeners, a $10 dollar donation covers entry for the whole family and includes all lectures and up to 10 packets of seeds. Additional packets are $1.
There will also be guest speakers on a variety of gardening-related topics. The Master Gardeners will have an information table and baked goods for sale.
Pianos in the pines
Beginning at 3 p.m. at the Day residence in Forest Meadows, Ron Brickman and Diane Day perform the First Concerto in B flat major Op. 16 by Serge Bortkiewicz and more two-piano pieces.
The centerpiece of the program will be a performance of the First Concerto in Bb, op. 16, of Serge Bortkiewicz. This Ukrainian composer was a celebrated concert pianist and composer active in the latter part of the 19th century and first half of the 20th. The concerto, composed in 1912 and full of lush melodies and harmonies, remains solidly in the Romantic tradition and is reminiscent of the music of Rachmaninoff. Ron Brickman will play the soloist part, a preview of his performance of the concerto with the Saratoga Symphony on March 8. Diane Day performs the second-piano reduction of the orchestra part.
The remainder of the program comprises some superb works from the piano duet repertory: the Andante and Allegro Brilliant of Felix Mendelssohn for piano duet and the Suite No. 1 of Anton Arensky for two pianos. The concert concludes with the delightful Wizard of Oz Fantasy for piano duet by William Hirtz, based on the well-known themes from the film by Harold Arlen and Herbert Stothart.
The performance will be followed by a reception offering wine, non-alcoholic drinks and an array of appetizers.
Tickets are $20 for adults and $12 for children 18 and under. Payment is at the door.
Reservations are required. You may reserve your seats before the day of the concert by responding to this email at brickman@volcano.net or calling (209) 293-4227. Or you may contact Diane at (209) 728-2630 orl dianemoreday52@gmail.com.
The Day residence is located at 762 Sugarbush Lane in Forest Meadows, off of Highway 4, a few miles east of Murphys.