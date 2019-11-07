It’s all about music and veterans this weekend and into next week.
Mindy Lancaster performs from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Twisted Oak Tasting Room, 363 Main St., Murphys. The show is free to enjoy. Call 736-9080.
Gill Landry plays at 8 p.m. Friday at Feist Wines, 15 Eureka St., Sutter Creek. The two-time Grammy-winning singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist from Louisiana plays folk rock, cowboy tunes, ballads and more. Tickets are $20 at feistwines.com for this intimate show. Call 267-8020 for more.
Get the baths done before Saturday, because from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Pawliday Portraits promise pet owners priceless memories at the Humane Society of Tuolumne County, 10040 Victoria Way, Jamestown. The society fundraiser finds a photographer taking photos of pets for the holidays. There is a drawing and a silent auction, too, all set to support the care of the animals at the shelter. Portraits are $40 each, and there are other packages available. You must call 694-6338 to make an appointment. Call 984-5489 for more information.
A Veterans Appreciation Dinner is served from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday at the Ebbetts Pass Moose Lodge, 1965 Blagen Road, White Pines. Lodge members serve a free spaghetti dinner to active military service members, veterans and first responders, and everyone else pays their way. Dinners are $8 at the door. Call 795-3112 for more.
Grab your jacket so you can step out for Winefest from 4:30 to 9 p.m. Saturday. Meet at the Sutter Creek Auditorium, 18 Main St., Sutter Creek, and get your souvenir wineglass to enjoy this AmadorArts fundraiser. You’ll peruse wines at businesses along Main Street, then return to the auditorium for live music by Primitivo at 7 p.m., with desserts, dessert wines and a silent auction featuring art, wines, gifts and events packages. Tickets are $45 at amadorarts.org (click “Buy tickets now”). Call 256-8166.
House of Floyd returns to Amador County at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Grand Oak Ballroom at the Jackson Rancheria Casino Resort, 12222 New York Ranch Road, outside Jackson. This Pink Floyd tribute band plays the group’s biggest hits very nicely, and does so with the requisite laser and light shows in store. Tickets start at $15 at jacksoncasino.com.
Skip ahead now to Monday, when a Veterans Day Dinner is served from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Native Sons Hall, 389 Main St., Murphys. Members of Ruby Parlor No. 46 of the Native Daughters of the Golden West serve a spaghetti dinner (including wine and dessert) to military veterans and the public, with members of Boy Scout Troop 343 performing a flag ceremony at 5:30 p.m. The meal is free for veterans and $10 for everyone else at the door. Call Mary Kingshill at 728-0926 for more.
Then on Tuesday, Reckless Kelly hits the stage at 8 p.m. at the Sutter Creek Theatre, 44 Main St., Sutter Creek. The Grammy-winning Texas alternative country music act mixes in rock, roots and Americana tunes with “rousing and introspective melodies” that employ “dynamic” musicianship. Jeff Crosby opens the show. Tickets are $36 in advance at suttercreektheatre.com or $41 on show day.
I salute those who served for us and wish them a great day on Monday, and hope that everyone gets to hear some fine tunes.